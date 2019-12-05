Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Telecast, Prediction

Mumbai City FC take on Kerala Blasters at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 5, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Telecast, Prediction
Mumbai City FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

Mumbai City FC face Kerala Blasters FC on Thursday (December 5) in the Indian Super League 2019-20. The ISL 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC game will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena. Both, Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC have just won one game so far in the tournament and will be eyeing for a desperate win in their upcoming fixture. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC game will commence at 7:30 pm.

Kerala Blasters head coach, Eelco Schattorie spoke about the injury concerns on his side. "Yes, it's a simple reality. We have played six games, and every time I have to change the line-up. Whenever we take a step forward, we take two steps back and this has a lot to do with the injuries."

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC coach Jorge Costa said, "Both teams have an equal amount of pressure. We do not know about the opponents, but I can be clear in saying that we have played under pressure and I'll tell you why. We need to be closer to the place in the league table that we want to be and we deserve to be in. But this pressure is a part of football. Football is all about the pressure and we must know how to deal with such pressure."

Indian Super League 2019 Mumbai City FC Probable Line-up vs Kerala Blasters FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado, Modou Sougou, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti, Diego Carlos

Indian Super League 2019 Kerala Blasters FC Probable Line-up vs Mumbai City FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Abdul Hakku, Jeakson Singh, Sergio Cidoncha, Rahul KP, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Messi Bouli, Bartholomew Ogbeche

A total 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will start at 7:30 PM on Thursday, December 5. The Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC fixture will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match on TV?

The Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.



