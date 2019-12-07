Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NorthEast United FC vs ATK Telecast, Prediction

Two-time Indian Super League champions ATK will travel to NorthEast United FC for match 38 of ISL 2019-20 on Saturday, December 7. The ISL 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs ATK will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati. The Highlanders, who are one of the two still unbeaten sides in the tournament so far, will look to continue their run and move up the table. On the other hand, ATK, who are sitting on the second spot with 11 points, will be eyeing the top spot in the points table. The ISL 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs ATK will commence at 7:30PM.

Terming ATK a dangerous side, NorthEast head coach Robert Jarni said, "ATK are a very dangerous team but we know what we need to do on the pitch against them. We go to every game with the intention of winning. Even against Jamshedpur in the last match, we didn't play very well in the first-half, but defensively we were very good. In the second-half, we were very attacking, and the final result was 1-1 which is very good for us. When you play away from home, it's difficult. Thankfully we have a good defence and we have many players who are willing to go one to one and make the difference."

On the other hand, ATK head coach Antonio Lopez Habas said, "First part of the league has been successful for us. I think the conclusion will be good for us. The position we are in will be good for us in the long run. But now that we are in a good position, we need to give more. I want to say that the team is okay because their position in the league is good, but we need more."

Probable Line-ups:

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Mislav Komorski, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Milan Singh, Asamoah Gyan

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Agustin Iniguez, Edu Garcia, Jayesh Rane, Javier Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs ATK match start?

The ISL 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs ATK match will start at 7:30PM on Saturday, December 7. The NorthEast United FC vs ATK fixture will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs ATK match on TV?

The NorthEast United FC vs ATK match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs ATK match on live streaming?

The live streaming of NorthEast United FC vs ATK, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

