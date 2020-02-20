Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Telecast, Team News

The ongoing Indian Super League 2019-20 will see NorthEast United FC host Hyderabad FC on February 20, Thursday. The match will be played at NorthEast United FC's home ground Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium at 7:30PM. It has been a season of woes for both Hyderabad and NorthEast and all that both sides have to play for is pride.

NorthEast, who are currently second from bottom with 13 points from 16 matches, can potentially leapfrog Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters and finish as high as seventh if results go their way. The Highlanders last won a game about 12 matches ago, incidentally against Hyderabad. Hyderabad have notched just seven points from 17 matches. Apart from finishing their final match of the season with a victory, interim coach Javier Lopez and team will be hoping to avoid registering the worst ever points tally in an ISL season.

Chennaiyin FC, who registered just nine points last year, hold the dubious record right now and unless Hyderabad manages to beat NorthEast, the feat will be theirs.

Hyderabad have won just one match all season and have not kept even a single clean sheet. This is one final chance for them to lend some sort of respectability to their campaign.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Mislav Komorski, Kai Heerings, Nim Dorjee, Reagan Singh, Lalengmawia, Milan Singh, Ninthoi, Federico Gallego, Andrew Keogh, Martin Chaves

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Sahil Panwar, Matthew Kilgallon, Souvik Chakrabarti, Adil Khan, Nestor Jesus Benitez, Marko Stankovic, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelo Pereira, Liston Colaco, Bobo

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match will start at 7:30PM on Thursday, February 20. NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC fixture will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC FC match on TV?

The Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match can be viewed on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.