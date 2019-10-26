Take the pledge to vote

Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Telecast

NorthEast United FC will be hosting Odisha FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati as both teams play their second match this season.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 26, 2019, 9:51 AM IST
Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Telecast
Odisha FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

The upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 match will see a face-off between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC on Saturday, October 26. NorthEast United FC, who had a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC in their opening game, will look for a positive outcome when they host Odisha FC.

The match number 7 of Indian Super League 2019-20 between NorthEast United and Odisha FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. On the other hand, Odisha FC, who lost their maiden ISL fixture to Jamshedpur 2-1, will seek to register their first win in the tournament.

The ISL 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC game will start at 7:30 pm.

Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC Probable Line-up vs Odisha FC: Pawan Kumar (GK), Provat Lakra, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Jose Leudo, Milan Singh, Redeem Tlang, Panagiotis Triadis, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Asamoah Gyan

Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC Probable Line-up vs NorthEast United FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Carlos Delgado, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridane Santana, Jerry Mawhmingthanga

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between the NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC will be at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match on TV?

The NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

