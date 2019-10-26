Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Telecast

The upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 match will see a face-off between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC on Saturday, October 26. NorthEast United FC, who had a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC in their opening game, will look for a positive outcome when they host Odisha FC.

The match number 7 of Indian Super League 2019-20 between NorthEast United and Odisha FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. On the other hand, Odisha FC, who lost their maiden ISL fixture to Jamshedpur 2-1, will seek to register their first win in the tournament.

The ISL 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC game will start at 7:30 pm.

Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC Probable Line-up vs Odisha FC: Pawan Kumar (GK), Provat Lakra, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Jose Leudo, Milan Singh, Redeem Tlang, Panagiotis Triadis, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Asamoah Gyan

Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC Probable Line-up vs NorthEast United FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Carlos Delgado, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridane Santana, Jerry Mawhmingthanga

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between the NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC will be at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match on TV?

The NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.