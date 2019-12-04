Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Telecast

The upcoming Indian Super League 2019-20 fixture will see Odisha FC host Bengaluru FC on Wednesday, December 4. Odisha FC, who are four points off the top four, will look to close the gap when they host defending champions Bengaluru FC. ISL 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune. Bengaluru FC, who are unbeaten so far, will look to continue the ascendency in their upcoming away fixture. With 10 points from six games, the Blues sit on the third spot in the points table. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC will commence at 7:30PM.

Calling Bengaluru as one of the strongest sides, Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau said, "It's is a difficult game to play. Bengaluru is one of the strongest sides and the current champions in the Indian Super League. I think it will be an interesting game. Both teams play similar football, to try to have the ball."

When asked about the growing competitiveness in the ongoing tournament, Gombau said, "One thing that we can see clearly is that the last six games have been drawn. I think that this shows there is not a big difference (in quality) between the teams. Sometimes small details decide games. Bengaluru has a very good squad but we have the capacity to get a result."

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat said, "This is a type of competition where every game is tough. All the teams know that we lost points in the last match, and it will hurt our chances to get to the semis as it is a short competition. If you analyse most of the games, we dominated but sadly weren't good enough to get the three points in a few of them. We have to accept that and keep working. We've been working hard to add to our lead. We've gone for the second goal every time we have scored the first. When you arrive at the last moments of the game, with only one goal, anything can happen. It's just a matter of one action ."

Indian Super League 2019 Bengaluru FC Probable Line-up vs Odisha FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri (C), Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh

Indian Super League 2019 Odisha FC Probable Line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Carlos Delgado, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar

A total 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match will start at 7:30PM on Wednesday, December 4. The Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC fixture will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match on TV?

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super league 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

