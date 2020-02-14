Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Telecast, Team News

NorthEast United FC will travel to Odisha FC on Friday, February 14 in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 match. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Odisha at 7:30PM. NorthEast United FC are at 9th position in the standings with 13 points from 15 games. Whereas, Odisha FC are sixth with 21 points, having won six of their 16 matches.

In their last matches, NorthEast United FC played out a 3-3 draw with Jamshedpur FC while Odisha FC got trounced by ATK by 3-1.

Ahead of the match, head coach of Odisha FC Josep Gombau said, "These are two important games. We have approached this season game by game. If mathematics says it is possible we are going to fight for it. We need to be concentrated. We have been training very well. It is a must-win game. If we win tomorrow, we will approach the next game with the same attitude. We have prepared for the match as a final."

On the other hand, NorthEast United FC's interim coach Khalid Jamil said, "We have to give our best with everything that we have. We will continue in the way, Mr. (Robert) Jarni was following. There will be minor changes, that's it."

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Nandhakumar Sekar, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Manuel Onwu

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Mislav Komorski, Kai Heerings, Wayne Vaz, Reagan Singh, Lalengmawia, Redeem Tlang, Federico Gallego, Ninthoi, Jose Leudo, Andrew Keogh

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20, Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match start?

The ISL 2019-20, Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match will start at 7:30PM on Friday, February 14. Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC fixture will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match on TV?

The Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

