Indian Super League 2019-20 Semi-final Live Streaming: When and Where to Bengaluru FC vs ATK Telecast, Prediction

Bengaluru FC and ATK will clash swords once again, after their recent outing on the February 22, but this time in the ISL semi-finals on Sunday, March 1. The Indian Super League 2019-20 semi-final 2 first leg will see a battle between the teams that finished second and third in the league stage at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The ISL 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs ATK semi-final will commence at 7:30PM.

The teams will play against each other in the second-leg, scheduled on March 8 in Kolkata.

Ahead of the match, Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat said, "ATK are a very good team. It will be a tactical battle between two teams that work a lot in defence. The offensive things depend more on the creativity of the players. ATK and Bengaluru know these things very well what they are doing in defence. It will be an interesting semi-final."

ATK coach Antonio Habas had similar views to share. "I think it will be an absolutely competitive match because two organised teams will be playing (against each other). Bengaluru is a very good team, balanced and very competitive. They are one of the favourites. Until now, Bengaluru are the champions and we have to respect them."

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Victor Mongil, Sumit Rathi, Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Mandi Sosa, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna

This year a total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament. These teams are Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, ATK, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

What time will Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs ATK match start?

The ISL 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs ATK match will start at 7:30PM on Sunday, March 1. The Bengaluru FC vs ATK fixture will be played at the Sree Kanteevara Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs ATK match on TV?

The Bengaluru FC vs ATK match can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Bengaluru FC vs ATK match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Bengaluru FC vs ATK, Indian Super League 2019-20 will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

