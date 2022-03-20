ISL 2021-22 Final Live Score and Updates, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: HFC 0-0 KBFC

Live now
ISL 2021-22 Final Live Score and Updates, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters face-off in the final of Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Sunday.
Looking to write their names in the history books, both sides will play for their first-ever ISL title in a final that will be Read More
Key EventsKey Events
HALF TIME! Entertaining but goalless at the break between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters!
45+1′ – What a Save! Prabhsukhan Gill makes a stunning save from an unmarked Javier Siverio!
The move came from a free-kick on the right after Asish Rai was brought down…
45′ – Added Time! We have 2 minutes of added time at the end of the first half.
40′ – Off the Crossbar! Alvaro Vazquez hits the crossbar! Laxmikant Kattimani, in the KBFC goal, just did not know what happened!
Adrian Luna puts in a delightful ball deep inside the box. Harmanjot Khabra chests the ball down, turns and lays a beautiful ball for Vazquez at the edge of the box on the right side, who steams in and has a go first time and he couldn’t have connected any better.
39′ – Change! Looks like Joel Chianese has pulled his hamstring and has to be replaced as Javier Siverio comes on in his place!
36′ – Mistakes! Either side is not making most of their chances as they lose possession or overcook their final passes!
30′ – Water Break! KBFC are bossing the ball but not really doing much with it.. but have stopped HFC from playing their game!
25′ – Nervy Moments! It has been a lively game so far between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters, as either team is playing the final with utmost sincerity… Not one player wants to be the one to make the mistake that can cost his team the title!
18′ – Real Battle! This game is being fought tooth and nail…
14′ – Wide! Jorge Diaz gets half a chance as Harmanjot Khabra whipped in a ball inside the box as Asish Rai was caught wrong footed. Diaz didn’t get enough power in his header as the ball went well wide.
11′ – Keeper Down! Prabhsukhan Gill is down injured as he tried to sweep the ball earlier. Looks like he hurt himself in the process. Not much to worry about as he is up and we are ready to resume.
10′ – Fans Cheering! The crowd at the Fatorda is just fantastic! The sheer volume of noise they are making is deafening… the players, who have been used to playing in empty stadiums will have to adapt.
5′ – Yellow Card! Sandeep Singh crashes into Yasir Mohammad.. the referee blows his whistle almost immediately. Players get into a scuffle as the referee takes down Sandeep’s name in his book.
2′ – Fast Start! Adrian Luna with a brilliant run down the left flank and cuts it back into the danger area as Adrian Luna almost got to it but Akash Mishra put him off at the last moment.
Kick-Off! Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters get us underway in the final at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda!
Will it be a third time lucky for KBFC or a title on the first time of asking for HFC?
Kerala Blasters edged past League Shield winners Jamshedpur FC 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-final, winning the first encounter 1-0 to then hold the Men of Steel to a 1-1 draw.
Hyderabad beat ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 on aggregate over two legs in the semi-final, winning the first game 3-1 to then lose 0-1 in the second match.
Indian Super League organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FDSL) chairperson Nita Ambani on Sunday lauded the performance of domestic players in the current ISL season.
Most of the national squad players come from the ISL.
With every season since inception, we have seen the quality of football getting better and our domestic players shining. The likes of Liston Colaco, Akash Mishra, Prabsukhan Gill, Sahal (Samad) and so many others, have become footballing icons for the next generation, Ambani said in a statement.
Ambani also spoke about welcoming fans back to the stadium for the final, which will be played between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC later on Sunday.
We have missed celebrating the spirit of fans in the stadiums for two years. But, now this final is the first match in two seasons, when we welcome fans back into the stands. There have been challenges but the spirit of sport, as always, has triumphed over all odds, she added.
Who will be leading their team to the title at the end of the final tonight?
Manolo Marquez or Ivan Vukomanovic?
“We are very happy to be here. It was a hard season. It was challenging mentally to be in a bio-bubble for five months. Our strength is the group we have, players and staff. We all work towards the same direction,” said Hyderabad head coach Manolo Marquez, on the eve of the final.
“We were very close last season (to qualifying for the semi-finals), this time we finished second in the table. It’s only one game and anything can happen tomorrow. We know we have a hard opponent but I am sure they think the same about us as well,” he added.
Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC have won 3 matches apiece against each other. There have been no draws in the 6 encounters between these two clubs.
This season, both teams have won a match each. Kerala Blasters got the better of Hyderabad in their first meeting in January. Both teams went into the match on an eight-match unbeaten run. Hyderabad FC came out on top in the second meeting between the two in the league stage.
The Manuel Marquez-led side come to the final after a 3-2 aggregate win against last season’s runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan. Playing in the final for the first time, Hyderabad FC have been a force to be reckoned with, playing attractive football and tearing apart every opponent that came in their way.
Joel Chianese and Asish Rai are still not 100% match fit for Hyderabad FC and a call on their inclusion will be taken closer to the final.
The Tuskers fought their way through Jamshedpur FC with a 2-1 aggregate win in the semi-final. Playing in the final is nothing new for the Kochi-based side as they play their third-ever ISL Final. Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has struck the right chord and created a formidable side.
Sahal Abdul Samad and Adrian Luna are doubdtful for the final. A decision on Sahal will be taken after the final training session on Saturday. Luna’s participation in the final is more doubtful as he missed a few training sessions ahead of the final.
What time will Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, March 20, at the PJN Stadium in Margao.
What TV channel will show Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL final?
The ISL final between Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream the ISL final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters?
The live streaming of today’s ISL final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
