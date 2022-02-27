ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: ATKMB 0-0 BFC

Read more

The Mariners shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC in their last match, meaning they are yet to solidify their place in the top four. As for Bengaluru FC, three points is their only method to enter the top four, however, their qualification will still be dependent on results of other fixtures.

Having met on three occasions in the ISL, ATK Mohun Bagan have gotten the better of Bengaluru twice whereas Bengaluru FC haven’t registered a single win against the Mariners. Their last outing ended in a 3-3 draw in Match 31, earlier this season.

ATK Mohun Bagan:

Juan Ferrando’s men have been terrific of late, with three wins and two draws in their last five matches along with a 13-game unbeaten run. The Mariners will stop for nothing for the top spot in the league table. Currently at third place with 31 points in 17 games, a win on the cards will help them cut gap from Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC to stay in the fight for League Sheild.

After being handed a red card in the previous match against Odisha FC, Roy Krishna will sit this match out while David Williams is recovering from injury and his inclusion remains uncertain.

Bengaluru FC:

The Marco Pezzaiuoli-led side had just found their rhythm which was broken down by Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC. With three wins in their last five matches, the Blues are sixth in the league standings with 26 points in 18 games, and a win is the only option to crawl their way up the table.

In the official pre-match press conference, coach Marco Pezzaiuoli revealed that Suresh Singh Wangjam is ruled out for the season. He added that Jayesh Rane and Rohit Kumar are back in training. Danish Farooq is unavailable due to suspension.

What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday, February 27, at the PJN Stadium in Margao.

What TV channel will show ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC FC match?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

