2-1 to Jamshedpur FC earlier in the season.

The Men of Steel, on the other hand, have a convenient way to the Shield. A win or a draw will see the Owen Coyle-led side lift the trophy.

ATK Mohun Bagan’s Michael Soosairaj and Abhilash Paul are not available for Monday’s game, while David Williams and Hugo Boumous are in the process of recovery from their injuries. As for Jamshedpur FC, Mobashir Rahman is suspended.

Having shared the field thrice, Jamshedpur FC have got the better of ATK Mohun twice, with the latter winning one of the encounters in the last season.

ATK Mohun Bagan:

Juan Ferrando’s men boast a 15-game unbeaten run and are showing no signs of backing down, come what may. The Mariners have been resolute this season, collecting 37 points from 19 games. The Green and Maroons found their way through with a narrow 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC in their last match.

Jamshedpur FC:

Winning all five games in their last five matches, the Men of Steel have outdone themselves this season, knocking out every team they have faced recently. Owen Coyle’s men sit pretty at the top of the table after outwitting Odisha FC 5-1 in their last game, collecting a total of 40 points in 19 games.

What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, March 07, at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda on Monday.

What TV channel will show ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC match?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

