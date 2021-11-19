CHANGE LANGUAGE
  • ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters: ATKMB 1-0 KBFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters: ATKMB 1-0 KBFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates: ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters face-off in the inaugural match of the 2021-22 Indian Super League.

News18.com | November 19, 2021, 19:45 IST
Indian Super League 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters: Hugo Boumous gave ATK Mohun Bagan the lead in just 3rd minute against Kerala Blasters in the opening match of the 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League on November 19 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao in Goa. Read More

Nov 19, 2021 19:45 IST

Chance for Kerala Blasters

8′ – Wide! Kerala Blasters are asking questions o the ATK Mohun Bagan defence as Jessel Carneiro takes a long ranger from just outside the box. His effort though is well wide.

Nov 19, 2021 19:37 IST

ATKMB 1-0 KBFC

3′ – GOAL! Hugo Boumous gives ATK Mohun Bagan the lead!

What a start to the game and the season for ATKMB! Within just three minutes, new man Hugo Boumous gets his first goal of 2021-22 as he got the ball just outside the box on the left but his ‘cross’ misses everyone and curls into the far post!

Nov 19, 2021 19:34 IST

Kick Off

KICK OFF! ATKMB v KBFC is underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium!

Kerala Blasters FC record in last five matches: L-D-L-D-L

ATK Mohun Bagan record in last five matches: L-D-W-W-L

Nov 19, 2021 19:08 IST

ATKMB Coach Speak

We absolutely respect the opponent in this case and last season, the season before that, and the season before that, we had to play the fixtures against Kerala. We don’t have a lot of information about their quality because the deck he has, they have a new coach, new players but we have to analyse it to the individual profile of the players he has. But at all times, my morals in football are more important i.e. 85%, 80% for my team to perform its job and the rest 20% is my respect for the opponent.

– ATK Mohun Bagan’s Antonio Habas

Nov 19, 2021 19:06 IST

KBFC - Coach Speak

It’s a new game. In football, the good thing is that you can have a new game every three days. So in this case, there is a new chapter, there is a new game. So all the history is behind us. We are very pleased and enthusiastic.

– Kerala Blaster’s Ivan Vukomanovic

Nov 19, 2021 19:01 IST

KBFC Preview

Kerala Blasters would want to not repeat last season’s performance where they finished ninth with just 3 wins from 20 games. With new faces and renewed hope, the Manjappada want their team to do well.

Nov 19, 2021 18:59 IST

ATKMB Preview

ATK Mohun Bagan are one of the favourites to get their hands on the ISL trophy and the league winner’s shield, after coming mighty close last season.

Nov 19, 2021 18:41 IST

A Tribute To Novy Kapadia

Novy Kapadia, a legendary commentator, historian and considered the authority on Indian football, died on Thursday owing to health complications after a long battle with motor neurone disease.

Nov 19, 2021 18:36 IST

ATK Mohun Bagan Starting XI

Here the is starting XI of ATK Mohun Bagan –

Amrinder Singh (GK), Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous.

Nov 19, 2021 18:34 IST

Kerala Blasters Starting XI

Here the is starting XI of Kerala Blasters –

Albino Gomes (GK), Jessel Carneiro (C), Bijoy V, Marko Leskovic, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Sahal Samad, Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul KP, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

Nov 19, 2021 18:30 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live - ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters

Here’s the scene of tonight’s battle…

Nov 19, 2021 18:18 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live - ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters

Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters.

While ATK Mohun Bagan narrowly missed out on the title last season, Kerala Blasters finished second last on the standings. However, with the stakes pretty even in the upcoming match, both sides would be aiming to bag three points and kick-start their campaign on a high.

ATK Mohun Bagan have won two, lost two and shared the spoils in the remaining of their last five competitive matches, which also includes the 1-2 loss to Mumbai City FC in the final of the ISL last term. Following which, ATK Mohun Bagan have been pretty consistent in the 2021 AFC Cup, until they were handed a humiliating 0-6 defeat against Nasaf FC in the inter-zonal semi-final.

Kerala Blasters have failed to register a win in each of their last five matches in the ISL, which justifies why they finished at the 10th spot last season, with just three wins in the entire season. Even though the Tuskers featured in the 2021 Durand Cup, they fielded a second-string side that crashed out in the group stage itself.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Unlike a few teams in the ISL, the ATK Mohun Bagan side have made fewer but significant changes to their roster ahead of the new season. The void created by the departure of Arindam Bhattacharja was taken care of by roping in Amrinder Singh. However, it would be difficult to find a replacement for Sandesh Jhinghan, with Sumeet Rathi their best bet to fill in the shoes. The inclusion of Liston Colaco in the wings and Hugo Boumous in the playmaking zone just bolsters the star-studded team even further.

Antonio Lopez Habas is unlikely to tweak his formation which he used in the most of the AFC Cup games earlier this year, with Fijian striker Roy Krishna leading the attack. However, with Boumous and Tiri anticipated to make a start, it would be a tough call to shortlist their fourth foreigner, with heavyweights like David Williams and 2020 Euro Cup star Joni Kauko among the options. There are no injury concerns as of now in the Bagan camp.

Known for playing a conservative brand of football, it would be very interesting to see if the Spaniard walks down the same path, especially in the presence of Boumous and Colaco in their ranks, with both known for playing an entertaining brand of football.

Kerala Blasters

The Blasters have undergone a complete makeover in the foreigners department, after a disastrous outing in the previous season. The signing of former Chennaiyin FC star Enes Sipovic and Croat Marko Leskovic have made the intent clear regarding their central defence, after conceding 36 goals in the previous season. Meanwhile, Indian stars like Nishu Kumar, skipper Jessel Carneiro and Sanjeev Stalin would be more than effective in full-back positions.

With goal scoring also a concern for the Tuskers, the management have reinforced their squad with experienced winger Adrian Luna, who recently guided Melbourne City FC to an A-League title and Argentine striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz, on loan. New recruit Adrian Luna will highlight the playmaking zone alongside veteran Harmanjyot Singh Khabra, while players like Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh and Sathiyen Singh will play the supporting act. There are no injury concerns in the Blasters camp so far.

In spite of fielding quality players, Kerala Blasters have failed to deliver when it mattered the most, that’s where Serbian head coach Ivan Vukamanovic comes in. Having been in charge of teams like Standard Liege and Slovan Bratislava, the tactician would use his experience to mould the team, which has not played much football together, into an efficient unit as the season progresses.

