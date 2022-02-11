ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: BFC 0-2 HFC

Live now
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Javier Siverio handed Hyderabad FC the lead in the 16th minute as Joao Victor doubled it in the 30th against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Friday as the tussle to the top tightens.
42′ – Yellow Card! Parag Shrivas challenges with a very high foot on Rohit Danu.. both end up on the ground but the referee takes Parag’s name in his book. He is not having any of it!
30′ – GOAL! Joao Victor doubles Hyderabad FC’s lead against Bengaluru FC!
Alan Costa was fouled that earned them a free-kick on the right flank as HFC played it out really early. Joao Victor gets it and moves to his right to shoot. Gurpreet Sandhu dives desperately.. but the ball finds the bottom right corner.
27′ – Yellow Card! Danish Farooq goes into the referee’s book for his sliding tackle on Javier Siverio. He has already served a suspension this season.
23′ – Scary! Oh that could have been dangerous… as Bartholomew Ogbeche steals the ball near the half-line and races into the box. As he is about to shot.. he is thwarted by the defenders and the ball falls to Rohit Danu, whose shot is saved by Gurpreet Sandhu.
16′ – GOAL! Javier Siverio hands Hyderabad FC the lead against Bengaluru FC!
The ball in whipped in from the left flank as Bartholomew Ogbeche gets his head to it but Roshan Naorem makes sure it is not a clear shot. Javier Siverio is the first to react and pulls the trigger as Gurpreet Sandhu fails to keep the ball out.
10′- Even Stevens! Good end-to-end football this… between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC. Either team have been wrestling for control of the game in the middle of the park.
1′ – Challenge! Danish Farooq clatters into Joao Victor but his challenge is a fair one deemed by the referee.
Kick-Off! Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC get us underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim!
The sub-plot to the encounter is also Bartholomew Ogbeche and Sunil Chhetri facing off. The two joint-highest goal scorers in Hero ISL history will clash against each other as they battle to become the first player to reach the 50-goal milestone in the competition.
Both Chhetri and Ogbeche have scored 49 goals in the competition.
Chhetri has scored 49 goals in 109 matches while Ogbeche has scored 49 goals in 71 matches.
Hyderabad failed to consolidate their lead at the top after a narrow defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan, leaving Kerala Blasters FC with a golden opportunity to reclaim pole position as they have two games in hand as compared to Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Kerala are placed second with 23 points from 13 outings.
Bengaluru are on a nine-game unbeaten run, having turned around a poor start to the season in some style to remain in third place having 23 points from 15 matches.
A win against leaders Hyderabad will see them go level on points with their southern rivals, and that should keep Marco Pezzaouli’s charges on their toes.
Here is how Hyderabad FC line-up:
Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Joao Victor, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Rohit Danu, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee, Akash Mishra, Javier Siverio
Here is how Bengaluru FC line-up:
Gurpreet Sandhu, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri, Danish Farooq, Cleiton Silva, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Naorem
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League clash between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC.
In what could prove a trailer for the potential main event of ISL title bout, the two will aim to put the best foot forward.
From the Bengaluru FC camp, Ashique Kuruniyan is back working with the team, but he’s far away from a return. Yrondu Musavu King, Amay Ranawade and Harmanpreet Singh are all ruled out for the remainder of the season. Rohit is also injured after the last game. Yaya Banana is now with the squad, has trained a few times, but a call upon his inclusion will be taken before the match.
The two sides share an evenly poised head to head record with Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC both with a win each and three drawn fixtures between them.
Like a reignited flame, Bengaluru FC have scripted a memorable comeback thus far. They are on a nine-match unbeaten streak and have recorded four wins out of their last five matches, beating potential semi-finalists in Mumbai City FC (0-3), Chennaiyin FC (3-0), Kerala Blasters FC (0-1), and Jamshedpur FC (3-1).
A dominating season so far for Hyderabad FC saw them register only their third loss, coming at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous match after a hat-trick of wins.
What time will Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, February 11, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.
What TV channel will show Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match?
The ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
