ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Khel Ratna Sunil Chhetri's 1st Match

Read more

Highlanders will look to go one step better and reach the final.

The Blues have historically been the better side in this fixture, winning five, and drawing four of the 10 games that they’ve contested against the Highlanders. NorthEast United FC have won just one game against the former champions, which was back in the semi-finals of the 2018-19 season. Three out of the previous five encounters between the two clubs have resulted in draws, with the two fixtures last season also ending with no victors.

Bengaluru FC

Having established themselves as consistent contenders for the champions’ throne over the past few seasons, Bengaluru FC fell short of making it to the top four for the first time in their ISL history last season. They had an unbeaten start to their previous campaign, winning three and drawing three of their first six games, but their campaign took a disappointing turn when they failed to register a win in the following eight fixtures.

The former champions have revamped their squad ahead of the upcoming season, with a new-look foreign contingent, and several domestic signings too. A common trend noticed among their acquisitions in the summer window was a downward shift in the average age of the players. Bidyashagar Singh, Danish Farooq, Prince Ibarra, Bruno Ramires, and Iman Basafa are yet to go past their prime, which is a positive sign for the club’s future.

Bengaluru FC will be missing several domestic players due to injuries against the Highlanders. Their injury list is headlined by Suresh Singh Wangjam, who is still regaining match fitness, and also includes the likes of Parag Srivas, Akashdeep Singh, and Rohit Kumar, who shall all be unavailable for the first game.

Harmanpreet Singh picked up a knee injury while featuring in the Durand Cup which has sidelined the young forward for the entire season.

NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC displayed immense grit and determination in the 2020-21 season, as the side recorded their best-ever finish in the league stages, finishing third in the standings with 33 points. Khalid Jamil who was handed the reins midway through the season led his team to six wins and three draws in the final nine games of the season, which propelled them into the semi-finals.

One of the less active entities in the market, NorthEast United FC took a reserved approach to their transfer activity, which is partly due to the retention of several core players like Federico Gallego, Deshorn Brown, Khassa Camara, and VP Suhair, ahead of the new campaign.

They had to let go of influential players like Lalengmawia, Ashutosh Mehta, and Dylan Fox, among others, but they’ve compensated for their losses by roping in Hernan Santana, Patrick Flottman, Matheus Coureur, and Sehnaj Singh.

Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha is the only player unavailable for NorthEast United FC, which is a positive for Khalid Jamil’s side as they head into their season opener.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.