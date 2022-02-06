ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: CFC 0-0 MCFC

Read more

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC’s scarcity in goals with a crumbling defence in recent matches has made matters go from bad to worse. There have been three instances this season when CFC have dropped points after scoring a goal in the first 15 minutes of a game.

It remains to be seen if the two clubs will be able to overcome past setbacks and start afresh to salvage their campaign.

The scales are equally balanced as both sides have won and lost six matches while drawing the three remaining out of 15 matches they have contested in.

From the Chennaiyin FC camp, Vladimir Koman and Mohd Sajid Dhot, who have sustained injuries, have been ruled out of the Mumbai City FC fixture.

The season continues to prove turbulent for Chennaiyin FC as they could register only one win in their last six matches while they also allowed SC East Bengal to come back from two goals down to salvage a draw in their last game, dropping crucial two points.

The defending champions Mumbai City FC are in their joint longest winless run in the Hero ISL, having not won in any of their last seven matches.

What time will Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, February 6, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa on Sunday.

What TV channel will show Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

