Chenniayin FC, on the other hand, are comfortably placed seventh, only two points adrift of Mumbai City FC, who sit fourth.

Both teams come into the game on the back of indifferent form, meaning that this match could potentially act as a launchpad to climb higher up the Hero ISL points table.

The teams have historically proven to be tough to separate, with five draws in 15 matches. Of the 10 games that have produced a result, NorthEast United FC have emerged victorious six times, with the Marina Machans winning on four occasions.

Vladimir Koman and Ariel Borysiuk will be available for selection for Chennaiyin FC, with the pair returning from injury. The rest of the squad is also available for selection.

Chennaiyin FC:

Bozidar Bandovic’s side has won one, drawn one and lost three of their previous five games. After a disappointing draw in their previous match against Hyderbad FC, Chennaiyin FC would want to get back to winning ways.

NorthEast United FC:

The Guwahati-based team enters the game in terrible form, having not won a match in four weeks. With only eight fixtures remaining, the Highlanders would want to use this encounter as a starting point for a strong end to the season.

What time will Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC match kickoff?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, January 22, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Saturday.

What TV channel will show Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC match?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

