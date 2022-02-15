ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: FCG 0-1 ATKMB

ATK Mohun Bagan climbed to second spot after their win over NorthEast United FC in the last game, stretching their unbeaten run to 10 matches, winning the last two engagements. Sandesh Jhingan made his first appearance this season against NorthEast United and the star centre-back will be ready for his 100th appearance in the ISL.

Joni Kauko was brilliant for the Mariners in the last game, scoring a goal and providing an assist in his first start after five consecutive substitute appearances.

Liston Colaco has been in the form of his life and Goa would be worried about the pacy winger who has terrorised defenders this season.