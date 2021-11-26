Live now
ISL 2021-22 Live Score, FCG vs JFC: FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC will look to getting back to winning ways when they lock horns in match eight of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, on Friday, November 26. The match will be played at the at the GMC Athletic Stadium Stadium and the game is scheduled to start at Read More
Key EventsKey Events
37′ – Noguera takes down Stewart but the referee plays advantage and Jamshedpur shoots it away.
FC Goa 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
Water Break! Both teams are attacking at the fullest but FC Goa look a bit more tentative and close to conceding than Jamshedpur FC. The home team is on the edge.
FC Goa 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
18′ – Extremely open play going on at Bambolim currently with both teams looks open and hasty at the back.
FC Goa 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
8′ – OFFSIDE! Komal Thatal finds the back of the net acrobatically from a set piece but he was offside and the goal is disallowed.
FC Goa in trouble at the back after being in attack themselves. Valskis and Thatal creating space and if Goa are not careful, they will concede.
KICK-OFF: Jamshedpur FC kick off the proceedings against FC Goa at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.
FC Goa’s designated home ground this season is the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and here is how it looks today.
Edu Bedia and Alex Lima are both very important to the progression of their teams FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC, respectively. Who will shine today?
Two phenomenal playmakers 🔥
FC Goa will have one thing on their minds and that is to get past their horrendous start to the campaign. Ahead of that here is what the coaches of both FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC had to say about that.
Juan Ferrando (FC Goa): “Defeat to Mumbai City FC was hard to take but we are focussed on winning the next game. And they are going to be like a wounded animal who is dangerous. We know if we are our best as a team we can win. And that’s our focus. We have to be very respectful of FC Goa.
Owen Coyle (Jamshedpur FC): “They are going to be hurting from losing the first game.”
FC Goa had their former striker Igor Angulo up against them in their opener against Mumbai City FC and he scored a brace against them.
As FC Goa face Jamshedpur FC, they will have another ex-striker in Ishan Pandita up against them. Can Ishan torment his former club too?
This is how Jamshedpur FC’s starting XI looks like: Rehenesh TP (GK), Peter Hartley, Narendra Gahlot, Laldinliana R, Jitendra Singh, Ricky Lallawmawia, Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis, Komal Thatal, Alex Lima, Greg Stewart.
Substitutes: Pawan, Boris, Laldinpuia, Pronay Halder, Jordan Murray, Eli Sabia, Ritwik Das, Anas Edathodika, Ishan Pandita.
This is how FC Goa’s starting XI looks like: Dheeraj Singh, Sanson Pereira, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Romario, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar.
Substitutes: Leander, Airam, Princeton, Nongdamba, Chothe, Naveen, Papuia, Flan, Nemil.
FC Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem has been named in AFC Champions League Team of the Tournament despite FC Goa playing only in the group stage.
A historic feat for the nation as our ace shot-stopper, @dhee_singh01 , becomes the first Indian player to be named in the AFC Champions League Team of the Tournament! 🤩🙌🏻
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian Super League 2021-22 match number 8. Tonight FC Goa take on Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium Stadium, Bambolim.
The Gaurs faced a defeat (0-3) in their season opener against defending champions Mumbai City FC. Whereas, the Men of Steel drew (1-1) against SC East Bengal. After the first round of matches, FC Goa have dropped to the bottom on the ISL 2021-22 standings, while Jamshedpur FC are sixth and have a solitary point to their name.
ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News, Injury Update
Juan Ferrando has few injury concerns in his camp, Brandon Fernandes, Redeem Tlang and Muhammed Nemil are injured and will be on the sidelines for this encounter.
Owen Coyle will miss the services of Jordan Murray due to a groin injury and Greg Stewart is out with a thigh injury. They did not start in the previous encounter as well, but came in as substitutes. Their availability now remains doubtful ahead of the game in Bambolim.
ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC probable XI:
FC Goa Probable Playing XI: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Lalmangaihsanga, Ivan Gonzalez, Sanson Pereira, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Saviour Gama, Airam Cabrera
Jamshedpur FC Probable Playing XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Seminlen Doungel, Boris Singh Thangjam, Nerijus Valskis
What time will FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, November 26, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.
