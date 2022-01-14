ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: FCG 1-1 NEUFC

Live now
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Hernan Santana handed NorthEast United FC the lead in the 3rd minute as Airan Cabrera equalised in the 39th for FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Friday as the race for the semi-final spot heats up.
The Highlanders have struggled to match the success of last season and find themselves in the tenth spot, Read More
Key EventsKey Events
39′- GOAL! Airan Cabrera equalises for FC Goa against NorthEast United FC!
FC Goa have been knocking on the door for quite sometime… and from a corner, that Alberto Noguera took, an unmarked Airan Cabrera gets a head t othe ball. Everybody is stunned as the ball sails into the back of the net.
39 – GOAAAALLLL! AIRAMMMMMM! 🐂🐂🐂#ForcaGoa #AmcheGaurs #FCGNEU #HeroISL l 1-1 pic.twitter.com/7KIz0K3aSy
— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 14, 2022
29′ – Good Play! Jorge Ortiz cuts inside from the left and sends in a grounded ball into the box that both Alberto Noguera and Airan Cabrera left for Alexander Jesuraj. His shot was saved and it landed at the feet of Ortiz and his shot thereafter was over the bar.
24′ – Too many touches… Deshorn Brown and Rochharzela combine well as the former takes the ball over to the right and slips in VP Suhair. He in turn tried to play Brown in behind but he was surrounded and took too many touches as his shot was deflected wide.
16′ – Well Over! Deshorn Brown gets the ball in the middle of the park from a quick counter-attack and runs at the defenders. He goes on the wrong side of the Anwar Ali and takes a shot… but his effort is well over the bar.
14′ – Just Wide! Alexander Jesuraj gets down the right flank and cuts the ball back but it evades everyone… but not Alberto Noguera. The attacking midfielder was on his way to a late charge and his shot is just wide of the NorthEast goal.
3′- GOAL! Hernan Santana scores from the free-kick to hand NorthEast United FC the lead against FC Goa!
Leander D’Cunha brought down Hernan Santana just outside the box and the referee deemed it excessive and booked him.
From the resulting free-kick, Santana drilled the shot on target as everyone else thought NEUFC would go for a cross. Dheeraj Moirangthem, in goal for FC Goa, did not have a chance.
An early free-kick for us and who else to put it in the back of the net other than Hernan Santana!!!🤩
His first goal for the Highlanders and what a way to bring it!💪🏽 https://t.co/j3q2GO7oS3
— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) January 14, 2022
Kick-Off! FC Goa and NorthEast United FC get us underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim!
The game makes history as two Indian head coaches — Derrick Pereira and Khalid Jamil — will lock horns in the league for the first time.
Last year’s semi-finalists @FCGoaOfficial and @NEUtdFC square-off in tonight’s #HeroISL match! 🔥🤜🤛#FCGNEU #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/dJdGpyXPbY
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 14, 2022
And it is 9th up against the 10th-placed team on the points table…
Both @FCGoaOfficial and @NEUtdFC have scored 9️⃣ goals from open play this season. 💪🏻#FCGNEU #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/gRNsdi0ip8
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 14, 2022
Here is how NorthEast United FC line-up:
Mirshad Michu, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Sehnaj Singh, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Deshorn Brown
Our Playing XI for tonight! 📃#FCGNEU #StrongerAsOne #TogetherWeAreInfinite pic.twitter.com/wBjjnqjrvM
— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) January 14, 2022
Here is how FC Goa line-up:
Dheeraj Moirangthem, Anwar Ali, Leander D’Cunha, Saviour Gama, Aiban Dohling, Glan Martins, Alexander Jesuraj, Princeton Rebello, Alberto Noguera, Airan Cabrera, Jorge Ortiz
Here’s how #AmcheGaurs line up for today’s clash against the Highlanders! Let’s go 💪🏻
Powered by @RealFlokiInu #ForcaGoa #FCGNEU #HeroISL #FlokiArmy pic.twitter.com/8Y7uaFeT1V
— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 14, 2022
Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of match number 60 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League between FC Goa and NorthEast United FC.
Khalid Jamil’s men, who engineered a turnaround of fortunes to reach the semi-finals last season, will have to replicate that run this year as well if they are to make the last four.
But the upturn would have to start against FC Goa who on the other hand, will look to record back-to-back wins and go within touching distance of the semi-final spots.
ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS
Even at the halfway point in the season, it’s a must-win clash for the two teams involved, especially for NorthEast United FC who have SC East Bengal breathing down their neck.
FC Goa and NorthEast United FC have faced each other 15 times in Hero ISL history. The Gaurs have the slight upper hand in the head-to-head record with five wins compared to the Highlanders’ three but seven matches involving these two teams have ended in draws.
NorthEast United FC are unbeaten in their last three matches against FC Goa.
The Gaurs have lost just one of their last five matches in the Hero ISL but have also only managed a solitary win. However, it came in the last match against fellow semi-final hopefuls Chennaiyin FC that have given them a good platform to challenge for the semi-final positions.
FC Goa are close to having Brandon Fernandes available but with the midfielder being out for a long period, Pereira said that he will take a call on how to reinduce Brandon into the team. The rest of the players are available for selection.
The Highlanders have just one win in their last five matches and have lost three of them. Jamil’s side have more defeats than any other team in the Hero ISL and have struggled to keep the back door shut. Injuries haven’t helped their case but NorthEast United FC have made far too many mistakes to stay in touch with the semi-final chasers. All is not lost though and they only need to look at last season for inspiration.
As for NorthEast United FC, Mathias Coureur is out of the match. Khalid Jamil hinted at adding three new foreign players to the squad in the January transfer window.
What time will FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, January 11, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.
What TV channel will show FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC match?
The ISL match between FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.