ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: HFC v ATKMB

In the three matches played between these two teams, the result has been a draw each time. In the last head-to-head match earlier this season, the result was 2-2.

There are no injury concerns in the Hyderabad FC squad. Meanwhile, a lot of ATK Mohun Bagan players are not 100 per cent match fit according to head coach Juan Ferrando.

Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC have won three, lost one and drawn the other in their last five matches in the ISL, having collected all nine points on offer in previous three encounters. The Manuel Marquez coached side not only lead the points table with 26 points from 14 matches, but also have a huge goal difference of +20.

ATK Mohun Bagan

The Mariners are unbeaten in their last five matches, having won two and shared the spoils on the remaining three occasions. They are at the fifth position on the points table, with 20 points and are currently enjoying a seven-match unbeaten streak.

What time will Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST on Tuesday, February 8, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

What TV channel will show Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

