ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: HFC v ATKMB

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Hyderabad FC face ATK Mohun Bagan in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday.
Hyderabad FC thrashed NorthEast United FC 5-0 in their previous match and consolidated their position at the pole position. Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan registered their first-ever point against Mumbai City FC, as the Read More
Hyderabad are on a three-match winning streak, sitting three points clear of second-placed Kerala Blasters FC on 26 points from 14 games.
Bartholomew Ogbeche has been in the form of his life, scoring a brace in their 5-0 rout of NorthEast United FC to take his tally to 14 goals this season and overall tally to 49 in the competition.
Ogbeche will be aiming for his 50th goal and also helping Hyderabad in the process. Ogbeche has scored five goals in his last three matches. A hattrick in a 4-0 win over SC East Bengal and a brace in the last game.
Here is how ATK Mohun Bagan line-up:
Amrinder Singh, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, David Williams, Hugo Boumous,Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco
TEAM NEWS!! 📢📢
Midfield lynchpin Lenny Rodrigues returns to the starting XI 👊#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #HeroISL #HFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/TgtfM78ZcE
— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) February 8, 2022
Here is how Hyderabad FC line-up:
Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche
📋 Here is your Hyderabad FC Starting XI to face ATK Mohun Bagan tonight!@2014_manel makes just 1⃣ change!@SannaKonsham4 is back… 💪@sharmahitesh97 on the bench!#HFCATKMB #ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/DtmAyrTghG
— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) February 8, 2022
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League clash between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.
In the three matches played between these two teams, the result has been a draw each time. In the last head-to-head match earlier this season, the result was 2-2.
There are no injury concerns in the Hyderabad FC squad. Meanwhile, a lot of ATK Mohun Bagan players are not 100 per cent match fit according to head coach Juan Ferrando.
Hyderabad FC have won three, lost one and drawn the other in their last five matches in the ISL, having collected all nine points on offer in previous three encounters. The Manuel Marquez coached side not only lead the points table with 26 points from 14 matches, but also have a huge goal difference of +20.
The Mariners are unbeaten in their last five matches, having won two and shared the spoils on the remaining three occasions. They are at the fifth position on the points table, with 20 points and are currently enjoying a seven-match unbeaten streak.
What time will Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST on Tuesday, February 8, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
What TV channel will show Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?
The ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
