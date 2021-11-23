ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: HFC 0-0 CFC

We want to win every game, but the opponent wants to win it too. If you remember last season, we played a lot of draws against teams in the top half of the table.
– Hyderabad FC Manolo Marquez
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC face-off in the eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) when they take on two-time champions on Tuesday at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.
Hyderabad FC would be eyeing a top-four finish this time around after they narrowly missed out on Read More
Kick-Off! And we are away at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC!
Anirudh Thapa won the coin toss and decided to start the game, which mean that Hyderabad FC will attack from left to right in the first half.
First of all, for all the national team players, like Thapa and others, I believe they can improve because they have quality and they have space to improve. We are working with the younger players, they are great characters and the way they train and the way they handle things in the training.
– Chennaiyin FC’s Bozidar Bandovic
Here is how Hyderabad FC line-up –
Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Joao Victor (C), Yasir Mohammad, Edu Garcia, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai.
Here is how Chennaiyin FC line-up –
Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Salam Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ariel Borysiuk, Mirlan Murzaev, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Vlagyimir Koman.
With a new coach, new captain and renewed hope, Marina Machans eye better show this new season.
With shrewd reinforcements, Hyderabad FC would hope to make it to the playoffs having narrowly missed out last season.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC.
Hyderabad FC
With the acquisition of players like Juanan, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Edu Garcia, Hyderabad FC have added experience to their ranks. All three of these marquee signings have previously won the ISL, and they’ll be instrumental in instilling a winning mentality in the dressing room. Apart from that, the club has retained its core group of players, most of whom are emerging talents.
Manolo Marquez had a telling impact on the Nizams’ performance, as the gaffer took charge of the club ahead of the 2020-21 season, and facilitated a turnaround for them, after an underwhelming season in 2019-20 that saw them finish at the bottom of the table. They amassed 29 points last season, which was a mere two points less than fourth-placed FC Goa. The side had the joint highest draws in the league last season with 11 draws and they’d be looking to convert those results into wins in the upcoming season.
Chennaiyin FC
Csaba Laszlo was tasked with leading the Marina Machans in the 2020-21 season. His side failed to replicate their 2019-20 season’s performance, slumping to an eighth-place finish in the table with just 20 points. Although they were relatively solid in defence, they struggled in the final third, managing just 17 goals, which was the lowest in the league. Chennaiyin played out 11 draws, too, which was the joint highest in the league.
The Marina Machans have opted for an overhaul of their squad, only retaining Rafael Crivellaro out of all their foreign talents. Most of their overseas recruits have played in Europe at some point in their career, and that could be useful both on and off the pitch. They’ve also reinforced their backline by roping in domestic players like Narayan Das, Salam Ranjan Singh, and Davinder Singh.
Rafael Crivellaro and Germanpreet Singh may miss out on the action against Hyderabad FC, as they are both recovering from injuries.
