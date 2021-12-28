ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: HFC 1-1 OFC

Read more

Currently, Hyderabad FC stand at fourth position in the points table with 12 points in seven matches. Odisha FC, on the other hand, ranks seventh with 10 points.

Hyderabad FC played a 1-1 draw with SC East Bengal in their last match. Similarly, Odisha FC drew 1-1 with FC Goa.

With one team aiming to break into the top four and another one solidifying its position there, the match holds an important part in both teams’ journey in the competition.

Hyderabad FC have conceded the least number of goals in the league till now. They have conceded only six goals in seven matches.

Odisha FC have only lost one game to HFC in their history. Hyderabad FC are unbeaten in their last six matches.

Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC is unbeaten in their last five matches. They have three draws and two wins. Two out of the three draws have come in the last two games.

Hyderabad FC will be without Halicharan Narzary and Mohammad Yasir due to long-term injury. Ashish Rai didn’t feature in the last so it remains to be seen if he will make a comeback.

Odisha FC

Odisha FC has only one win in their last five games. In the other four games, they lost three and drew one.

In the official pre-match press conference, coach Kiko Ramirez informed that Arshdeep Singh was sick a few days back but is fine now. As for Sahil Panwar, he has recovered from an ankle injury and is now available for selection.

What time will Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, December 27, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

What TV channel will show Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

