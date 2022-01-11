Read more

While the chase for top four continues for Jamshedpur FC, as SC East Bengal are hoping to revive their season under interim coach Renedy Singh.

The two sides have faced each other thrice and SC East Bengal are unbeaten against Jamshedpur FC. The fixture earlier in the season ended in a draw, whil SC East Bengal got the better of Jamshedpur FC last season. The other match between the two teams, also last season, was a draw.

Jamshedpur FC

The Men of Steel sit fourth in the league standings with 16 points, winning four, drawing four, and losing two games in 10 matches.

In the Jamshedpur FC camp, Komal Thatal’s injury is taking a bit longer than usual but is expected to be back in a couple of weeks’ time.

SC East Bengal

The Red and Gold Brigade are at the bottom of the table collecting just six points in ten games, ending the first half of fixtures without winning a single game. SC East Bengal have six draws and four losses in ten games.

SC East Bengal will be missing many of their key players namely Franjo Prce, Tomislav Mrcela, Daniel Chukwu, and Joyner Lourenco who are ruled out due to their respective injuries. Further, Darren Sidoel is still undergoing recovery whereas Antonio Perosevic stands suspended.

What time will Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, January 11, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will show Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal match?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

