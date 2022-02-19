ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: KBFC v ATKMB

Live now
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Kerala Blasters FC face ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Saturday as they eye their first win against the Mariners.
The 2021-22 season opener between the two clubs saw ATK Mohun Bagan register a thumping 4-2 win. Since that defeat, Kerala Blasters have boasted of an improved performance Read More
Kerala sit in fourth place with 26 points from 15 games as ATK Mohun Bagan have also played the same number of games, winning their last three games and breathing down league leaders Hyderabad’s neck with the same number of points (29) but inferior goal difference.
Here is how ATK Mohun Bagan line-up:
Amrinder Singh, Pritam Kotal Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh, Joni Kauko, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh; David Williams
TEAM NEWS

David Williams is back in the starting lineup!
— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) February 19, 2022
Here is how Kerala Blasters line-up:
Prabhsukhan Singh, Sandeep Singh, Marko Leskovic, Bijoy Verghese, Harmanjeet Khabra, Jeakson Singh, Puita, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez
TEAM NEWS HAS ARRIVED 🚨
TEAM NEWS HAS ARRIVED

Marko and Harmanjeet Khabra slot back into the lineup to face ATKMB tonight!
— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 19, 2022
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League clash between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan.
However, ATK Mohun Bagan have always had the better of Kerala Blasters FC, beating them on all three occasions in the ISL and have kept an unbeaten streak of 11 matches under head coach Juan Ferrando.
Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna, David Williams, and Carl Mchugh are improving while working with the team. For Liston Colaco, the medical team will take a call till the last moment,
But as for their head-to-head record, Mariners have dominated this fixture unanimously, winning three out of three matches.
With the rising stakes of each passing game, both clubs aim to clinch the three points for a smoother ride onto the top of the standings.
The Blasters have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches that have taken them to the fourth on the league table with 26 points.
The Mariners are unbeaten in their last 11 matches. In their last 5 matches, they have won 4 and drawn one match to tie with league leaders Hyderabad FC.
What time will Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, February 19, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Saturday.
What TV channel will show Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?
The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
