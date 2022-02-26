ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: KBFC 0-0 CFC

For Chennaiyin, the season is over in terms of pushing for a semifinal spot but the Sabir Pasha-coached side have pride to play for.

Chennaiyin are in the middle of a winless run that has seen them not win any of their last 6 games. The club have 2 draws and 4 losses in their last 6 games and they would want to get back to winning ways and finish the season on a high.

Their defensive issues have been found out in the last 6 games; the club have conceded at least 2 goals a game in 5 of their last 6 games.