ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: KBFC 0-0 CFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC:
Kerala Blasters take on Chennaiyin FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Saturday, and find themselves with all to do to make the semi-finals as nothing less than a win will help their cause. Read More
HALF TIME! Missed chances haunt Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC as it is goalless at the break.
39′ – What a Miss! Ayush Adhikari is brought down by Anirudh Thapa as the free-kick is taken quickly to Jorge Diaz, who in turn finds Alvaro Vazquez at the far post without anyone marking. Barely inches away from goal… he skies it!
29′ – Tackle and Miss! Jerry Lalrinzuala dribbles past a couple of players in his own half and then released Lukasz Gikiewicz down the left. He tries to cut inside but a good tackle from Ruivah Hormipam derails him and the attack.
From the corner, Jobby Justin misses the goal with his stooping header.
24′ – Yellow Card! Vincy Barretto goes into the referee’s book after quite a few nibbling challenges.
19′ – Nervy! Vishal Kaith has nervy punches on the ball… once as he rushed out his box and then off a header back from his defence, which Alvaro Vazquez was also attacking!
13′ – Off the Crossbar! Vladimir Koman is over the ball for a free-kick in a promising position. He tries to curl it into the top right corner as Prabhsukhan Gill was expecting it to be a cross. The keeper scrambles to get a hand to it but the ball goes off the crossbar.
9′ – Good Play! Some good interplay between Sanjeev Stalin and Adrian Luna out on the left side of the Chennaiyin defence. They do manage to get the ball away from danger after a poor ball from the left back.
Kick-Off! Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC get us underway in the Tilak Maidan Stadium!
CFC are playing with a 4-1-4-1 formation while KBFC have opted for a traditional 4-4-2.
For Chennaiyin, the season is over in terms of pushing for a semifinal spot but the Sabir Pasha-coached side have pride to play for.
Chennaiyin are in the middle of a winless run that has seen them not win any of their last 6 games. The club have 2 draws and 4 losses in their last 6 games and they would want to get back to winning ways and finish the season on a high.
Their defensive issues have been found out in the last 6 games; the club have conceded at least 2 goals a game in 5 of their last 6 games.
Kerala Blasters know they cannot afford to drop points if they are to qualify for the semifinals the men in yellow have their task cut out!
Kerala lost to league leaders Hyderabad in their last outing, remaining in fifth place with 27 points from 17 games. Mumbai City FC are fourth with 28 in their kitty, and the Islanders take on FC Goa on Saturday in a late kickoff, meaning Kerala would want to keep them on their toes with a victory earlier in the day.
Hyderabad are already through to the semis, making it a fight for the remaining three spots. Jamshedpur FC have an advantage as they are seated second having 31 points, but with two games in hand.
Here is how Chennaiyin FC line-up:
Vishal Kaith, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Jobby Justin, Rahim Ali, Germanpreet Singh, Vladimir Koman, Lukasz Gikiewicz
Team news for #KBFCCFC
Jobby makes his first start for the club as Sabir Pasha makes 6 changes to the starting 11.
Brought to you by @apollotyres
— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) February 26, 2022
Here is how Kerala Blaster line-up:
Prabhsukhan Gill, Sanjeev Stalin, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Adrian Luna, Vincy Barretto, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez
We have team news!
Ruivah Hormipam, Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Vincy return to the starting XI to face CFC tonight
— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 26, 2022
Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of the Indian Super League clash between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC.
The Blasters were handed a 1-2 loss by Hyderabad FC in their previous game, which dented their semi-final bid. The equation now is simple for them – three wins in the remaining three matches will be enough for them to go through. However, in the fiercely contested ISL, that will be easier said than done.
Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC’s motivation would be to break the six-match winless streak, with their last victory coming against NorthEast United FC, more than a month ago.
In the 17 matches played between these two teams, Kerala Blasters FC have won four times. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC have been victorious on six occasions and the remaining seven matches have been draws.
The Ivan Vukomanovic-led side has won two, lost two and drawn once in their last five matches this season. They are currently placed in the fifth spot, with 27 points from 17 games, which includes seven wins and six draws.
The former champions have lost three and drawn two of their last five matches this season. Chennaiyin FC are out of contention for a top-four finish and will have only pride to play for in their remaining matches.
What time will Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST on Friday, February 26, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday.
What TV channel will show Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC match?
The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
