ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC 0-1 JFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Greg Stewart handed Jamshedpur FC the lead in the 14th minute against Kerala Blasters face-off in match number 41 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama on Sunday. KBFC and JFC have an identical record so far in the tournament, Read More
19′ – Whistle! Jorge Diaz goes into the referee’s book for his intentional foul on Peter Hartley.
14′ – GOAL! What a strike from Greg Stewart!
He takes the free-kick from far out… and hists it left foot as the ball curls in and beats the keeper. It hits the crossbar and into the net.
A brilliant curling effort from his left foot goes into the net after hitting the left post. The stunning goal came from a free-kick about 30-yards away from the goal.
10′ – End to end action! Both teams are playing on counter-attack and have managed to force clumsy mistakes from either defence. Nothing has come so far though due to poor final balls.
4′ – Was that a penalty? Jamshedpur FC are on the front foot and get a corner as Peter Hartley climbs high to get a header away. But is nudged in the back and falls to the ground.. The referee looks the other way and waves play on…
KICK-OFF! Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC get us underway at the Tilak Maidan Stadium! KBFC are playing with a 4-4-2 combination, while JFC have opted for a 4-4-1-1 formation.
Jamshedpur FC Starting XI – TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley (C), Ricky Lallawmawma, Ritwik Das, Jitendra Singh, Alexandre Lima, Boris Singh, Greg Stewart and Jordan Murray.
Kerala Blasters Starting XI – Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro (C), Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez and Jorge Diaz.
NO CHANGES yet again! 🚫
Hello and Welcome to the Live coverage of Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League at Tilak Maidan Stadium.
As a matter of fact, Kerala Blasters have only won one game against Jamshedpur FC in their history. Kerala Blasters, though, are unbeaten in their last six games and have secured two consecutive wins. However, they have never won three consecutive matches in their history. Jordan Murray will turn out for the ‘Men of Stell’ against his former side.
Kerala Blasters have three wins and two draws in their last five matches while they remain unbeaten in their last six matches.
Jamshedpur FC have conjured eight points in their last five matches. They have won two, drawn two and lost one. The club hasn’t been able to build a winning momentum but have looked good since their last defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC.
ISL 2021-22 KBFC v JFC: Team News, Injury Update
Kerala Blasters have been the season’s biggest surprise, going six games without losing since losing their first game. Ivan Vukomanovic’s team has won their past two matches convincingly with a 3-0 scoreline over Mumbai City, before repeating the same against Chennaiyin on Wednesday. Jamshedpur’s encounter on Monday proved to be a frustrating one as it resulted in Bengaluru holding them to a 0-0 draw. The deadlock came after the Men of Steel’s 4-0 triumph over Odisha, in which they scored four times in the first 35 minutes.
When does the match between KBFC v JFC start?
The ISL 2021-22 match between KBFC v JFC will take place at the Tilak Stadium in Goa on Friday, December 26 at 07:30 pm IST.
What channel will the match KBFC v JFC be televised on?
The ISL match between KBFC v JFC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I watch the match between KBFC v JFC online?
Today’s ISL match between KBFC v JFC can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
