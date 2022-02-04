ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC: KBFC 0-0 NEUFC

Live now
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC: Kerala Blasters FC face NorthEast United FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, on Friday evening.
The Blasters slumped to their first loss after a 10-match winning streak in the last game, against Bengaluru FC. On the other hand, the Highlanders are still licking their wounds after a 0-5 loss Read More
37′ – Just Wide! Joe Zoherliana races down the right flank and wins a corner as NEUFC ‘s Marco Sahanek sends in a ball at the near post, which eventually lands to Luna. it is cleared only till Hernan Santana, who sidesteps his challengers and his curling shot is just wide.
30′ – End-to-end! NorthEast United FC are growing in confidence as Kerala Blasters have somewhat receded in defence after a rather blistering start.
21′ – Good Move! Nishu Kumar releases Alvaro Vazquez with a long ball down the left wing but the pullback is not that pin-point and NEUFC manage to get the ball out of relative danger. The ball goes at the edge of the box, but Ayush Adhikari fouls Hernan Santana as the referee gives a foul.
15′ – Yellow Card! Pragyan Gogoi goes into the referee’s book for hacking down Adrian Luna, who had taken the ball away with a neat peice of skill.
9′ – Shot! One of the bright spark looks to ingnite for NEUFC!
9' CHANCE | #KBFCNEU
Suhair chests down the ball and swivels, before firing a half-volley that sails over the bar.
KBFC 0-0 NEUFC#HeroISL #LetsFootball
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 4, 2022
3′ – No Waiting! Marco Sahanek is fouled and NEUFC take the free-kick quickly and finds Marcelinho. He tries to cross the ball inside the box but it is overhit and KBFC get the ball back.
Kick-Off! Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC get us underway at the Tilak Maidan Stadium!
NorthEast United have endured a wretched run so far, slipping to the foot of the table. The Highlanders’ plight was summed up in their last game where they lost 0-5 to league leaders Hyderabad FC, but Jamil said the heavy defeat is behind them now and the team is focusing on the next game.
Kerala’s defence has been one of the key factors behind the longest unbeaten run in their history. They kept clean sheets in 5 of the 10 matches and conceded only 6 goals in those matches. Kerala conceded more than 1 goal in a game only once in their 10 games unbeaten run.
Here is how NorthEast United FC line-up:
Subhasish Roy, Mashoor Shereef, Zakaria Diallo, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Joe Zoherliana, Pragyan Gogoi, Hernan Santana, Marco Sahanek, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Marcelo Pereira
Our line-up for tonight! 📃
Hernan is in the starting XI and Brown is back on the bench! 💪🏼#KBFCNEU #StrongerAsOne #TogetherWeAreInfinite pic.twitter.com/i1BUnKhRWk
— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 4, 2022
Here is how Kerala Blasters line-up:
Prabhsukhan Gill, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Jeakson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Adrian Luna, Sahal Samad, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Diaz
TEAM NEWS IS HERE! 📰
Just the 1️⃣ change as @Ayush_adhikari_ slots into midfield for tonight's clash against the Highlanders 👊🏽#KBFCNEU #YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് pic.twitter.com/xJhLEcw49a
— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 4, 2022
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League clash between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC.
NorthEast United FC’s Mohammed Irshad is injured, while their star striker Deshorn Brown is available for selection. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC players are fully fit, apart from Rahul KP, who is still training in isolation with medical staff and not training with the team.
Ivan Vukomanovic’s side have won two, drawn two and lost the other in their last five matches. The narrow loss against Bengaluru FC was a wake-up call for the Blasters ahead of the last lap of matches. However, going by the recent results, they would take the field as favourites in the upcoming game.
On a eight match winless streak, the Highlanders are well short of where they’ve expected to be at this point in time. In the last five matches, the Khalid Jamil-coached side have lost three and drawn two. They are currently in the 11th spot in the league table, with 10 points from 15 matches so far.
