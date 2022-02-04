ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC: KBFC 0-0 NEUFC

Read more

against Hyderabad FC in their previous game.

ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS

NorthEast United FC’s Mohammed Irshad is injured, while their star striker Deshorn Brown is available for selection. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC players are fully fit, apart from Rahul KP, who is still training in isolation with medical staff and not training with the team.

Kerala Blasters FC

Ivan Vukomanovic’s side have won two, drawn two and lost the other in their last five matches. The narrow loss against Bengaluru FC was a wake-up call for the Blasters ahead of the last lap of matches. However, going by the recent results, they would take the field as favourites in the upcoming game.

NorthEast United FC

On a eight match winless streak, the Highlanders are well short of where they’ve expected to be at this point in time. In the last five matches, the Khalid Jamil-coached side have lost three and drawn two. They are currently in the 11th spot in the league table, with 10 points from 15 matches so far.

What time will Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, February 4, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Friday.

What TV channel will show Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC match?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.