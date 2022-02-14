ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal: KBFC v SCEB

Live now
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal: Kerala Blasters FC face SC East Bengal in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, on Monday, with an eye on getting back to winning ways and re-ignite their title aspirations.
The Blasters suffered a 0-3 loss to Jamshedpur FC in the previous game, which also dented their title aspirations to certain Read More
Kerala will look to get back into the top-four after suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC in their last outing. For SC East Bengal, it will be about salvaging some pride after being mathematically ruled out of the playoffs race with their loss to Odisha FC in their previous engagement.
The last time Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal met, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.
Here is how SC East Bengal line-up:
Sankar Roy, Joyner Lourenco, Hira Mondal, Huidrom Singh, Franjo Prce, Mohammad Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Fran Sota, Amarjit Kiyam, Rahul Paswan, Antonio Perosevic
TEAM NEWS: Rahul Paswan is set for #HeroISL debut as Sankar Roy gets another start under the bar. @14mdrafique will lead the team for this one while Joyner Lourenco makes a comeback at the heart of the defence after recovering from injury.#KBFCSCEB #WeAreSCEB #JoyEastBengal pic.twitter.com/EjLflqcDJg
— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) February 14, 2022
Here is how Kerala Blasters line-up:
Prabhsukhan Gill, Enes Sipovic, Sandeep Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Bijoy V, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez
Team news is here! 📰
4️⃣ changes for the second game running as @5sanjeevstalin makes his first #HeroISL start and @rahulkp_r7_ makes his return to the matchday squad! 😌
#KBFCSCEB#YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് pic.twitter.com/wOBya4Wmad
— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 14, 2022
Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of the Indian Super League clash between Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal.
Jackichand Singh has returned to training, however, his inclusion to the SC East Bengal playing XI still remains to be confirmed by the medical team. Meanwhile, Marko Leskovic and Harmanjot Khabra will miss out due to suspension.
The two sides have not been able to break the deadlock in this fixture so far with three matches ending in a draw.
After a 10-match unbeaten streak, the Blasters have lost track somehow. They have lost two and won the other three of their last five matches this season. A win in the upcoming game will help them surpass their previous best performance (six wins, 25 points) in the league stage of ISL.
The nightmarish run in the ISL 2021-22 for SC East Bengal still continues as they are still in search of their second win this season. In the last five matches, the Red and Gold brigade have won once, lost thrice and shared the spoils in the remaining tie.
What time will Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, February 14, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco on Monday.
What TV channel will show Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal match?
The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
