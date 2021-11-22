CHANGE LANGUAGE
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Mumbai Begin Title Defence

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Mumbai City FC begin their title defence with a new coach against the team they beat in the semi-finals last season.

News18.com | November 22, 2021, 19:08 IST
Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Mumbai City FC begin their Indian Super League title defence on Monday as they take on rivals FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda. Mumbai and Goa had last clashed with each other in the semi-final last season, where the Gaurs fell short in the penalties. Read More

Nov 22, 2021 19:08 IST

Mumbai City FC Season Preview

After a season where they won everything, the Islanders go again.

Mumbai City FC Preview: Can the Islanders Repeat Last Season’s Success?

Nov 22, 2021 19:02 IST

Battle of the Centre-backs

Mourtada Fall (Mumbai City FC) and Ivan Gonzalez (FC Goa) have both been beasts at the back for their teams. Both their statistics are very close to each other and they will be tasked of stopping their opponent’s main man. Who will succeed tonight?

Nov 22, 2021 18:56 IST

Coach Speak: Juan Ferrando, FC Goa

The plan is to work like a team. Of course it’s not only about Igor, we have to put our attention on all the players because Mumbai City FC have a strong squad. All the respect for this club, because at the moment, they are the champions and it’s very important we work like a team. I trust my team, 100 per cent.

Nov 22, 2021 18:53 IST

Coach Speak: Des Buckingham, Mumbai City FC

We’ve watched a lot of footage not just of FC Goa but of course the league. We’ve probably got about 80 per cent of the time we have spent focussing on us, and how we go about what we want to do, whilst also making sure that we are prepared as best as we can be for what we expect from Goa.

Nov 22, 2021 18:49 IST

Tonight's Battlefield

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa is being played at the Fatorda Stadium. Although Goa are the designated away side today, this is also their home ground.

FC Goa Twitter Photo
Nov 22, 2021 18:43 IST

Mumbai City FC Starting XI

Here is how Mumbai City FC line up: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Apuia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

Substitutes: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohamad Rakip, Valpuia, Mehtab Singh, Bradden Inman, Rowllin Borges, Ygor Catatau, Gurkirat Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh.

Nov 22, 2021 18:39 IST

FC Goa Starting XI

Here is how FC Goa line up: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Leander D’Cunha, Lalhmangaih Sanga, Ivan Gonzalez, Sanson Pereira, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Glan Martins, Alexander Romario, Airam Cabrera, Savior Gama.

Substitutes: Hrithik Tiwari (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Dylan Fox, Danstan Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Nongdamba Naorem, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz.

Nov 22, 2021 18:30 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live - Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa

This is going to be SOME battle when Mumbai City FC maestro Ahmed Jahouh goes up against FC Goa’s lynchpin Edu Bedia. Fireworks are likely!

Nov 22, 2021 18:27 IST

ISL 2021-22 Live - Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa have faced each other 18 times, with the former winning five matches, losing seven and drawing six. Since last season, there is some extra spice in this fixture, given the way Mumbai stole Goa’s coach and players ahead of the start of ISL 2020-21.

Now Mumbai City FC have a new coach in Des Buckingham and their star players Hugo Boumous and Amrinder Singh have departed. FC Goa, on the other hand, have retained their core and coach Juan Ferrando and would be itching to go the distance this time around.

Mumbai City FC

After the history-making season, the City Group-owned Mumbai will go again, looking to do a repeat of the golden season. Buckingham will have the responsibility of delivering well again with the City Group expectations and pressure behind.

Mumbai have good foreigners in Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh and Igor Angulo to lead the team and provide quality in all the three areas of the pitch.

They have good Indian players in Rowllin Borges, Apuia and Bipin Singh to mingle with the foreign strength and hold the understanding in the team. Overall, Mumbai have a balanced team and can move up the pitch in a coordinated manner.

Mumbai City FC, however, have lost two major stars in Boumous and Amrinder. Not having Amrinder between the sticks means they lose the solidity and physicality in that position. Nawaz is good with his feet but lacks the physicality and will always be prone to a few fatal errors.

Boumous’ loss to any team would be massive and given the way he and Le Fondre combined on top, Mumbai City will need its current crop to be at their best to match that level.

FC Goa

FC Goa have a very strong midfield and their bench strength there is also extremely good. They have Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Glan Martins and Alexander Romario Jesuraj from last season. On top of these names, they have talented youngsters in Muhammed Nemil, Danstan Fernandes, Nongdamba Naorem and Christy Davis as replacements. The strength in the middle of the pitch puts them in good stead, given they love to play with the ball.

Another strength that the team has is their coach. Ferrando showed last season that he was a tactical manager and knew how to balance the play on the field. In just a few months, he improved the Indian players in the team, taught them to work with pace and systematic pressing. Having spent a lot of more time by now, Ferrando will be looking to unleash his men on the league.

