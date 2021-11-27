ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: MCFC 1-1 HFC

Read more

contrasting manners.

Hyderabad FC are coming into the match after a heartbreaking loss to Chennaiyin FC despite being the better team overall. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after crushing FC Goa 3-0 on their opening day.

Hyderabad FC are yet to register a win in four outings against the Islanders but early in the season, there is not too much to separate the two sides. “These statistics are not really important tomorrow. They have a strong squad and we know it will be a difficult game for us,” said the HFC head coach Manolo Marquez.

ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team News, Injury Update

Des Buckingham will miss the services of Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, the defender limped off in the first half against FC Goa.

Halicharan Narzary, remains the only absentee for Manolo Marquez. The midfielder could only take the field for eight minutes in the game against Chennaiyin FC due to knee injury.

What time will Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST on Saturday, November 27, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

What TV channel will show Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match?

The match between MCFC vs HFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

How can I live stream Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.