ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: MCFC 0-0 NEUFC

Live now
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Mumbai City FC face NorthEast United FC in match 71 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa.
The Islanders had their last two fixtures postponed and played their last game two weeks ago against Bengaluru FC, which concluded in a 3-0 defeat. The Highlanders, on the other hand, ended up on the losing side Read More
Key EventsKey Events
KICK-OFF! Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC get us underway at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda!
The last time Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC met, it was a tasty encounter that ended in a 3-3 draw.
A battle to get back to winning ways! 💥@MumbaiCityFC are on a 5-game winless run, whereas, @NEUtdFC have not picked up a win in their last 6 games. 😯#MCFCNEU #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/UbQs3Yo2Hq
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 25, 2022
NorthEast United displayed a gritty performance in their last game and were unlucky not to get anything out of it. Marcelinho looked razor-sharp in the last game since coming on and so did Marco Sahanek, their two January transfer window signings.
The Highlanders’ troubles in holding onto leads would bother head coach Khalid Jamil. Despite taking a lead in their 2-1 loss to Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United conceded two goals in quick succession to lose grip of the game. NorthEast United have dropped points from winning positions in five of their last 6 games.
Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham would want his side to improve defensively after Mumbai leaked 13 goals in their last 5 matches. They have conceded 3 goals in each 4 of their 5 matches. In the 6 matches, before the winless run started, they conceded more than 2 goals in a match only once. The Islanders conceded 7 goals in the first 6 matches of the season. They have been conceding more goals, shots, and shots on target in their last 5 matches.
“In the last few games we have played some good football but it is just that, we have not been able to come up with the results. With 9 games to go, we are in a good position to finish off strongly in the second half of the season. It starts with NorthEast. In fact, I was impressed with the way they played their last game. They could have ended the game at least with a result as they had a lot of chances in the game,” said Buckingham.
Here is how NorthEast United FC line-up:
Subhasish Roy, Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Zakaria Diallo, Gurjinder Kumar, Marco Sahanek, Sehnaj Singh, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, VP Suhair, Marcelo Pereira
Tonight's playing XI 🗞️
First start for our three new signings! 🙌🏼#MCFCNEU #StrongerAsOne #TogetherWeAreInfinite pic.twitter.com/q7YcxcZxiY
— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) January 25, 2022
Here is how Mumbai City FC line-up:
Mohamad Nawaz, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Bradden Inman, Lalengmawia, Cassio Gabriel, Vikram Singh, Bipin Singh
🚨 #MCFCNEU 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⤵️
Des Buckingham sets out 4️⃣ changes tonight as Nawaz, Vikram, Mehtab & Jahouh return with Inman leading the line 👊
Drop a 💙 to send your wishes to #TheIslanders!#MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/zddnZ2rW4y
— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 25, 2022
Hello and welcomes to the live coverage of the Indian Super League clash between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC.
With the league getting closer than ever, pressure mounts on Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC for the race to the top four.
ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS
The two sides have shared the field 15 times, with the Islanders having the edge with seven wins while the Highlanders winning the fixture five times. The last meeting between these two ended in an enthralling 3-3 draw in match 42 of this season.
Des Buckingham’s men sit fifth in the league standings with 17 points, picking up five wins, two draws, and four losses. Currently, on a five-match winless run, a win will help them climb to second place in the table.
The Highlanders are on a six-match winless run and haven’t quite found the rhythm this season, as they sit at the bottom of the league table with nine points, registering two wins, three draws, and eight losses.
What time will Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, January 25, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Tuesday.
What TV channel will show Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match?
The ISL match between Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.