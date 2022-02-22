ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal: MCFC v SCEB

Read more

They need to play the catch-up game with the higher placed teams and a win in the upcoming game will enhance their title aspirations.

On the other hand, SC East Bengal, already out of the league race, would be motivated to grab a few points and end the season on a high.

In the three head-to-head matches played between these two teams, Mumbai City FC have won twice and the other match ended in a goalless draw.

Mumbai City FC –

The Islanders have won two, lost once and shared the spoils in the remaining of their last five matches this season. The 2-3 loss against Jamshedpur FC in the previous match was a bitter pill to swallow for the Des Buckingham-led side and would be eager to bounce back from that.

SC East Bengal –

The Red and Gold Brigade have lost four and drawn once in their last five matches this season. Despite giving a tough fight, SC East Bengal narrowly lost to Kerala Blasters FC in their previous game. The Kolkata-based side would be eager to bag a couple of wins and end the campaign on a high.

What time is the Indian Super League Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 19:30 PM IST at the Fatorda Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Indian Super League Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal match?

The Indian Super League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

How can I stream the Indian Super League Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal fixture?

The match between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal will be live-streamed on the Disney + Hotstar App.

