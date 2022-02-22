ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal: MCFC v SCEB

Live now
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal: Mumbai City FC face a bottom-placed SC East Bengal side in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium, in Margao, on Tuesday evening with an eye on nothing less than a win to get back into contention for a top-four finish.
Mumbai City FC have struggled to strike consistently in the later half of the season, after a good start in the league. Read More
For SC East Bengal, it is all about ending the season on a high and not finishing at the foot of the table. The red and golds have won just one game so far and have also scored the joint fewest goals along with Chennaiyin FC. The Mario Rivera-coached side have also dropped too many points from winning positions.
Mumbai are placed fifth in the points table, having 25 points from 16 matches and need a win to get back in the top four. Kerala Blasters are two points above them playing the same number of games.
The defending champions lost to Jamshedpur FC in their last outing after racking up two wins on the bounce, and head coach Des Buckingham would hope his boys can arrest a spell of inconsistent run and get back to business when it matters.
Here is how SC East Bengal line-up:
Sankar Roy, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce, Mohammad Rafique, Sourav Das, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Fran Sota, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip
Here is how Mumbai City FC line-up:
Mohamad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Cassio Gabriel, Bradden Inman, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League between Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal.
On the other hand, SC East Bengal, already out of the league race, would be motivated to grab a few points and end the season on a high.
In the three head-to-head matches played between these two teams, Mumbai City FC have won twice and the other match ended in a goalless draw.
The Islanders have won two, lost once and shared the spoils in the remaining of their last five matches this season. The 2-3 loss against Jamshedpur FC in the previous match was a bitter pill to swallow for the Des Buckingham-led side and would be eager to bounce back from that.
The Red and Gold Brigade have lost four and drawn once in their last five matches this season. Despite giving a tough fight, SC East Bengal narrowly lost to Kerala Blasters FC in their previous game. The Kolkata-based side would be eager to bag a couple of wins and end the campaign on a high.
What time is the Indian Super League Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal kick-off?
The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 19:30 PM IST at the Fatorda Stadium.
What TV channel will show the Indian Super League Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal match?
The Indian Super League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.
How can I stream the Indian Super League Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal fixture?
The match between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal will be live-streamed on the Disney + Hotstar App.
