ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC: MCFC 0-2 BFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC: Danish Farooq handed Bengaluru FC the lead in the 8th minute as Prince Ibara doubled it in the 23rd against Mumbai City FC in match 56 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa.
The Islanders approach this game after a goalless draw against SC East Bengal in their last match. Read More
35′ – Pressure on the Keeper! Phurba Lachenpa is looking nervous as he pushes out a corner that reaches Roshan Naorem at the edge of the box, whose shot was going wide but is deflected on target by Prince Ibara. Phurba makes another scrambling save…
33′ – Yellow Card! Pratik Chowdhary goes into the referee’s book for a late challenge.
26′ – Yellow Card! Rahul Bheke goes into the referee’s book.
23′ – GOAL! Prince Ibara doubles the lead for Bengaluru FC against Mumbai City FC!
Roshan Naorem gets the ball on the right flank after the defenders failed to clear their linesand sends in a delicious ball after cutting bak onto his left foot. Mourtada Fall fails to clear as Prince Ibara thumps home the header.
22' WHAT A CROSS, WHAT A HEADER! Roshan cuts in on his left and whips a delightful ball into the box that Prince Ibara nods home with aplomb. 0-2. #MCFCBFC #WeAreBFC

20′ – No Corner! Mohamad Rakip sends a fizzing pas back to the keeper as Phurba Lachenpamid handled the ball and managed to ‘control’ it over the line for a corner but none is given and play goes on….
12′ – Penalty? Roshan Naorem is brought down inside the box by a lunging Vignesh Dakshinamurthy as the ball comes to the edge of the box, the shot then hits Vinit Rai! No penalty is given!
8′ – GOAL! Danish Farooq hands Bengaluru FC the lead against Mumbai City FC!
Cleiton Silva got ball on the right flank ashe pushes through three MCFC defenders and sends in a searching ball that Danish meets with ferocity. His shot from just outside the box finds the bottom left corner.
8' GET IN, DANISH! Fall's tackle dispossesses Cleiton, but Danish Farooq smashes low and into the bottom corner to give the Blues the lead. 0-1. #MCFCBFC #WeAreBFC

3′ – Mistake! Bipin Singh takes a stinging shot but it is straight at Gurpreet Sandhu! Bengaluru had lost the ball in the middle of the park but it was not taken advantage of by Mumbai City FC.
2′ – Chance! Cassio Gabriel attacks a cross from the right flank into the penalty box but his header is straight to BFC’s keeper Gurpreet Sandhu.
Kick Off! Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC get us underway at the PJN Stadium in Margao!
This is what happened when Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC faced off –
The last time they met this season, @MumbaiCityFC beat @bengalurufc 3️⃣-1️⃣! 🔥
Look at some of the best moments 📹 from their previous #HeroISL encounter! ⚔️#MCFCBFC #LetsFootball

Here is how Bengaluru FC line-up:
Gurpreet Sandhu, Roshan Naorem, Pratik Chowdhary, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Prince Ibara
TEAM NEWS! Marco Pezzaiuoli rings in two changes to the Blues' side that turned out last week, with Pratik Chaudhari and Danish Farooq starting ahead of Parag Shrivas and Jayesh Rane. 🔵#WeAreBFC #ComeTogether #MCFCBFC

Here is how Mumbai City FC line-up:
Phurba Lachenpa, Mohamad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Lalengmawia, Vinit Rai, Bradden Inman, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau
📢 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗙𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗔 ⤵️
Des Buckingham rings in 4️⃣ changes tonight 🆚 Bengaluru FC as Bradden Inman & Vinit Rai make their full debuts for #TheIslanders 🔹
Send in a 💙 if you can't wait for kick-off! 😬#MCFCBFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵

Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of math number 56 of the Indian Super League between Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC.
The Blues, surprisingly, also played out a draw against SC East Bengal in their last match too.
ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS
While Mumbai City FC outplayed Bengaluru in a 3-1 in their last outing in this season, things will be different this time around as the former is contending to cement their place at the top while Bengaluru FC are desperately in need of the three points to revive the season.
Buckingham’s men haven’t registered a single win in their last four games. But with 17 points in their kitty they very much remain in contention for the top spot. However, the Islanders need to secure the necessary three points to remain in touch of the summit.
In the Mumbai City FC camp, Ahmed Jahouh will be missing in action as he picked up his fourth yellow card and stands suspended for this match while Vikram Singh is still in recovery and is still some way away from getting minutes on the pitch.
The Blues sit eighth in the league table with 10 points, winning two games, drawing, and losing four each. Pezzaiuoli’s men ended their 7-game winless run with a 4-2 win against Chennaiyin FC in their second to last game.
In the Bengaluru FC camp, Leon Augustine has not returned to training. Sarthak Golui is also ruled out. Jayesh Rane picked up an ankle injury in the last match, so he is also unavailable. Ajay Chhetri was sick for a week so he will also not feature.
What time will the match between MCFC vs BFC kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between MCFC vs BFC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, January 10, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Fatorda Stadium, Goa.
What TV channel will telecast the Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC match?
The Star Sports Network will broadcast today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 61 between MCFC and BFC.
How can I Live stream the MCFC vs BFC fixture?
The match between MCFC and BFC can be seen live on Disney+ Hotstar, and Jio TV.
