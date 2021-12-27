ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: NEUFC 1-2 MCFC

“Every team in this league is capable of beating anybody. We have seen that happen not only in our games but overall. Our job is to prepare and make sure we keep working hard.” – Des Buckingham
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Deshorn Brown scored for NorthEast United FC in the 29th minute as Igor Angulo equalised in 33rd for Mumbai City FC and Bipin Singh gave them the lead in the 40th in their Indian Super League match, at the PJN Stadium, in Fatorda, on Monday evening. Read More
40′ – GOAL! Bipin Singh hands Mumbai City the lead with a thunderous strike against NorthEast United!
Patrick Flottmann is the culprit again as Igor Angulo returns the favour for the Indian forward! Mumbai get their noses ahead now…
40′ – GOAAAAL!
This time it’s Bipin who converts Igor’s beautiful pass in the back of the net! We lead!
NEUFC 1-2 MCFC#NEUMCFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/gcZIDslQRP
— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 27, 2021
33′ – GOAL! Igor Angulo equalises for Mumbai City against NorthEast United!
Poor from Patrick Flottmann as he gives away the ball not far from his own penalty box. Mumabi move the ball to Bipin Singh on the left and ran int o the open space left by Flottmann. Bipin squares the ball to Igor Angulo, who taps it home.
33'- GOAAAL!
IGOR AN"GOAL"O AT IT YET AGAIN! Bipin delivers the ball to Igor on a silver platter and Igor easily passes the ball into the net!
NEUFC 1-1 MCFC#NEUMCFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/eL13ZdP5Wq
— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 27, 2021
29′ – GOAL! Against the run of play! Deshorn Brown gives NorthEast United the lead against Mumbai City!
Back in the side and scores the goal… what a beautifully timed run as Imran Khan finds him with a pass from deep. Brown takes in down and a few steps in lashes out a powerful shot past Mohammad Nawaz.
29′ GOAAAAALLLL!!! pic.twitter.com/r5SOQaulQU
— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 27, 2021
18′ – Yellow Card! Pragyan Gogoi makes a silly challenge, swinging from behind, even as his bench shouted don’t tackle. The referee has no option but to take his name.
16′ – On the Break! NorthEast United steal the ball in midfield and their top 3 break on a quick attack. Mathias Coureur draws the defence from the centre to the left to release VP Suhair, whose shot though is blocked by a scrambling defender.
NEUFC keep the pressure on with the resulting corners but Mumbai manage to keep a clean sheet.
9′ – MCFC Attack! It has been all Mumbai with the attacking play in the initial moments of the game. NEUFC failed to pile the pressure from a poor Ahmed Jahouh pass that resulted in a corner.
2′ – Chance! Ygor Catatau with the first effort on goal on the game as Ahmed Jahouh lifts in a good ball from a free-kick after Cassio Gabriel was fouled in midfield. Good save from Mirshad Michu in NUEFC goal.
KICK-OFF! Time for game number 42 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League as NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC get us underway at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.
NorthEast United are placed ninth in the 11-team points table, managing only two wins in eight games. They lost their previous encounter to ATK Mohun Bagan but showed a fighting spirit. Two days after Christmas and with the New Year fast approaching, Khalid Jamil’s boys will be desperate to put on a ‘festive’ show for their fans with a win against Mumbai City FC.
The Islanders are reeling from a shock 0-3 defeat to Kerala Blasters FC and would be raring to get back on track against NorthEast United who have been inconsistent and lacking balance.
Mumbai City FC defender Rahul Bheke becomes the eighth player to make 100 or more appearances in the Indian Super League as he faces NorthEast United.
Milestone Alert! 🌟
Congratulations to @RahulBheke, who will complete 💯 #HeroISL appearances when he takes to the field against @NEUtdFC!#NEUMCFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/J9kH7Oqsb4
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 27, 2021
Mumbai City FC Starting XI – Mohammad Nawaz, Amey Ranawade, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Dessai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Ygor Catatau, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.
🔹 In the 𝗯𝗹𝘂𝗲 corner for #NEUMCFC.. 🔹
Mandar Rao Dessai leads #TheIslanders tonight as Mehtab Singh & Ygor Catatau make their first starts of the campaign and Asif Khan features amongst the substitutes 👊#MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/CZeS6953qK
— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 27, 2021
NorthEast United FC Starting XI – Mirshad Michu, Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Deshorn Brown, Mathias Coureur.
Our line-up for tonight! 📃
Brown is back in the starting XI💪#NEUMCFC #StrongerAsOne #TogetherWeAreInfinite pic.twitter.com/LtojIZ5jt6
— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 27, 2021
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ISL 2021-22 match between Highlands and Islanders!
NorthEast United FC will look to duck the Monday ‘blues’ and come out making merry when they take on league leaders Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Monday.
The Highlanders would be eager to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 2-3 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous game. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC, after suffering an unprecedented loss to Kerala Blasters FC in the previous game, would also be looking forward to making amends in the upcoming game.
Two of the teams which have been a part of the ISL since its inception in 2014 have played 14 matches amongst them so far. The Islanders lead the record with seven wins to their name, while NorthEast United FC claimed top honours on five of those occasions. The remaining two matches have ended in a draw.
The Highlanders have won two and lost three of their five matches in the ongoing season. Despite the slow start to their campaign, two wins along the way helped them gather some momentum, but, a loss to ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous game meant that they have their back against the wall for the time being, in the context of a top-four finish.
The Highlanders will miss out on the services of their midfield general Khassa Camara in the upcoming game, which is a big blow as far as the importance of the game is concerned.
The Islanders have won four and lost one of their last five matches this season, but are still firmly at the top spot in the points table. Following the loss to Hyderabad FC in their second game, the Des Buckingham led side have hardly set a foot wrong, before a shocking 0-3 loss to Kerala Blasters FC in the previous game.
Good news for the Mumbai City FC camp, as Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, who was injured just after playing 17 minutes of their season opener, is now available for selection.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.