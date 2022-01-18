ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: NEUFC 0-1 OFC

Read more

the other hand, fell short against Kerala Blasters FC in a 0-2 defeat in their last game.

While Odisha FC won the reverse fixture 1-0 back in December, both teams haven’t been at their best and bagging the three points is the only way forward for the two.

Odisha FC sacked head coach Kiko Ramirez after a poor run of form and Kino Sanchez has taken over as the interim head coach.

Both Odisha FC and NorthEast United have two wins apiece in 5 games between the two sides in the past. The Juggernauts won 1-0 in Match 24 when the two sides met earlier this season with Jonathas scoring an 81st-minute goal.

Odisha FC and NorthEast United are the two teams with the most goals conceded in ISL 21-22 with 24 and 23, respectively. These two teams are the only two teams to concede 10 or more goals in both halves of games this season. Odisha FC’s record of 14 goals conceded in the first half of games is the worst record in the division. NorthEast United are not far behind with 12 goals conceded in the first half of games this season.

NorthEast United FC:

Khalid Jamil’s men sit tenth in the league standings with nine points in eleven games, a position similar to the one they were in last season. While the chase for the top four is an intense one, the Highlanders need to pick up points to get into the mix.

Odisha FC:

Sitting four points above their opponents, Odisha FC are ninth in the league table after collecting 13 points with four wins, one draw, and five losses, but the Bhubaneswar-based side have played a game less.

What time will NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, January 18, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Tuesday.

What TV channel will show NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

