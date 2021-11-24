Read more

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, won their first match of the ISL 2021-22 against NorthEast United FC. The club is up and running under their manager Marco Pezzaiuoli. The German was the technical director of Eintracht Frankfurt before coming to India.

With both teams looking to put out an improved performance compared to last season, the two coaches will feel a win would be vital in this game if they are to establish their credentials as a semi-final contender.

The Kalinga Warriors finished in eleventh place last season after securing 12 points in 20 matches. The club won only two games and lost 12. This season would be about lifting the club to at least a mid-table finish if not more.

In the last five pre-season practice matches, the club won three, drew one and lost one. They had begun their pre-season camp in early September.

Odisha FC failed to register a single win in the three matches that they played at Tilak Maidan Stadium last season. The club lost two and drew one. Their opponents have also more or less fared the same.

Bengaluru FC played four matches out of which they only won one. The club drew two and lost one.

In the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC conceded the most number of goals, with 16 goals from set pieces and 28 from open play. The club struggled to cope up with both set pieces and open play situations. They have conceded more goals in both the situations than any other team in the league.

The Blues defeated NorthEast United FC 4-2 in their last outing. They have had a dream start to their season. Now the task would be to build on it and carry the momentum forward.

Bengaluru FC played five matches in the pre-season, out of which they won two, lost two and drew one. Some of the youngsters from the squad were also involved in the Durand Cup.

