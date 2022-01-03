Read more

Monday. Odisha suffered a heavy loss to Hyderabad FC in their last outing, underlining their drop in form since the first few games when they looked very good.

Good news for fans, Both managers didn’t report any fresh injury concern ahead of the match.

Mumbai City holds a 7-4 head-to-head record over Odisha FC with three draws in the 14 previous meetings. The Islanders did the double-over Odisha last season with 2-0 and 6-1 wins.

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City remain top of the ISL points table despite picking up a single point from their last two games. Des Buckingham’s side has conceded three goals in each of their last two games – a 3-0 defeat to Kerala Blasters and a 3-3 draw with Northeast United FC. The reigning champions had won four in a row prior to that.

Odisha FC

Odisha’s early season form has disappeared with Kiko Ramirez’s side losing three of their last four matches. The Kalinga Warriors went down 4-0 to Jamshedpur and 2-1 to Chennaiyin before drawing 1-1 with Goa on Christmas Eve. But the biggest nightmare came on December 28 when they were thumped 6-1 by Hyderabad.

What time will Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, January 3, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, Goa.

What TV channel will show Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

