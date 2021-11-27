ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Kolkata Derby: SCEB 0-0 ATKMB

The past doesn’t matter. We want to win the match and give 100% respect to the opponent.
– ATK Mohun Bagan’s Antonio Habas
Live now
Indian Super League 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan in Kolkata Derby: Arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan will face-off against SC East Bengal in the much-anticipated Kolkata derby in the Indian Super League (ISL), with the latter hoping to get a win under their belt at the Tilak Maidan on Saturday. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
In the two matches played between ATK Mohun Bagan SC East Bengal last season, the Mariners have won each of them, with scores of 2-0 and 3-1 respectively. Roy Krishna scored once in each of those matches.
This match is particularly important because it’s a historic derby and we know the importance of derby matches. This is the second official match and we’re not looking for any excuses. We will try to do our best, and we know that ATKMB is a good team, have a good coach but we will give everything.
– SC East Bengal’s Manolo Diaz
The Tilak Maidan is ready and looks beautiful ahead of the Kolkata derby between historic giants ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal.
Only fair that the Tilak Maidan Stadium looks this beautiful on the eve of the Kolkata Derby! 🏟🌅#SCEBATKMB #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/WsfJcumHXc
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 27, 2021
Here is how SC East Bengal line-up:
Arindam Bhattacharja, Joyner Lourenco, Franjo Prce, Tomislav Mrcela, Raju Gaikwad, Bikash Jairu, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Darren Sidoel, Mohammad Rafique, Antonio Perosevic, Naorem Singh
𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒
This is how we line up for the #KolkataDerby .
Darren Sidoel makes his #HeroISL debut. Joyner Lourenco makes his debut for us.#SCEBATKMB #WeAreSCEB #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #আমাগোক্লাব pic.twitter.com/xigxqhEJ8f
— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) November 27, 2021
Here is how ATK Mohun Bagan line-up:
Amrinder Singh, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Joni Kauko, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Hugo Boumous
📋 Here are your 1️⃣1️⃣ Mariners to take on SC East Bengal! 👊#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন #HeroISL #SCEBATKMB pic.twitter.com/NhHdJgOzGQ
— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) November 27, 2021
The Kolkata derby, featuring Mohun Bagan and East Bengal is the biggest fixture in Indian football!
It's the tale of TWO HALVES ⚔
দুই অর্ধের কিস্সা 🔥#SCEBATKMB #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/z75WmOJeqy
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 27, 2021
The Kolkata based side have won three of their last five matches, lost one and played out a draw in the remainder. It includes the matches from the 2021 AFC Cup, where ATK Mohun Bagan scripted wins over teams like Bengaluru FC and Maziya FC, but were hammered by a strong Nasaf FC in the inter-zonal semi-final. However, with the star-studded line-up they boast of, the Mariners will take the field as favourites in the upcoming match.
No surprises here, @atkmohunbaganfc's @RoyKrishna21 had yet another great game for the Mariners' in their opening fixture against @KeralaBlasters in the #HeroISL 2021-22 ⚽️🔥 #SCEBATKMB #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/yn9DGexmju
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 27, 2021
The Red and Yellow brigade are winless in their last five competitive matches, having lost three and shared points in the remaining two. However, they would draw some inspiration from the pre-season practice matches, where they won three matches and played out a draw against defending champions Mumbai City in the fourth one. The gritty display against Jamshedpur FC in their opening match just raises the hopes of their passionate fans.
The Croatian centre-back scored @sc_eastbengal's first goal of the season!
Here are the numbers from his debut for the club 📊#SCEBATKMB #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/D0h7rNmcPn
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 27, 2021
Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of the Kolkata derby between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan at Margao’s Tilak Maidan in the Indian Super League.
While ATK Mohun Bagan started their campaign with a 4-2 win against Kerala Blasters FC on the opening day of the season, SC East Bengal struggled and finally shared points with Jamshedpur FC in a 1-1 draw.
SC East Bengal are winless in their last five competitive matches, having lost three and shared points in the remaining two. However, they would draw inspiration from pre-season practice games, where they won three and drew against defending champions Mumbai City in the fourth.
ATK Mohun Bagan have won three of their last five matches and drawn one. It includes matches from the 2021 AFC Cup, where they beat ISL rivals Bengaluru FC and Maziya FC of Maldives, but were thrashed by Uzbekistan side Nasaf FC in the inter-zonal semifinal. However, with the star-studded line-up they boast of, they will take the field as favourites.
In the two matches played between these sides last season, ATK Mohun Bagan won both with Roy Krishna scoring once in each game.
ATK Mohun Bagan would be pleased with the convincing win over Kerala Blasters on the opening day, but a few areas need improvement. Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas went with a more conservative back-four, after the 0-6 hammering against Nasaf FC in the AFC Cup. But, that did not stop the Kolkata outfit from conceding two goals in the last game.
The midfield has been more agile, with Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous combining well with the Finnish playmaker Joni Kauko to maintain fluidity. However, they need to play more matches together to reach an optimum level, in terms of efficiency in the playmaking zone.
Krishna, who scored from the spot on the opening night, was threatening as usual. But, it would be interesting to see how much game time David Williams gets, with the striker starting from the bench in the previous game, owing to the new foreigner policy.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.