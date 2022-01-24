ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: SCEB 0-3 HFC

Live now
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Bartholomew Ogbeche gave Hyderabad FC the lead in the 21st minute and doubled it in the 44th as Aniket Jadhav added a third in the 45th against SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season as the two sides meet at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Monday. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
HALF TIME! Bartholomew Ogbeche’s brace and Aniket Jadhav’s super strike mean Hyderabad FC lead SC East Bengal at the break!
45′ – GOAL! Aniket Jadhav scores the third for Hyderabad FC against SC East Bengal!
A stunning effort from Aniket Jadhav as he received the ball on the left flank and runs forward.He loses players left, right and center with his pace to cut inside and slots the ball into the far post.
45 +2' GOOAAALLL!!!!!!@aniketjadhav09 cuts inside and finds the far corner. We are 3⃣-up at the Tilak Maidan! 😍#SCEBHFC #ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/bPmYMLmiMs
— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) January 24, 2022
44′ – GOAL! Bartholomew Ogbeche doubles Hyderabad FC’s lead against SC East Bengal! And that’s the 200th goal of the season too!
SC East Bengal had been pushing and pushing but unfortunately, lose the ball in mid-field as Hyderabad FC break quickly on the counter. Ogbeche side steps the keeper and walks in for his brace.
44' GOAAALLL!!!!
Bart Ogbeche gets past the entire SCEB backline including the keeper to score a landmark goal.
He is now our record goalscorer with 11 to his name! 💪#SCEBHFC #ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/eSExbjjYPi
— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) January 24, 2022
38′ – Yellow Card! Asish Rai becomes the latest player to go into the referee’s book.
39' Booked!
Asish Rai gets a yellow for a handball at the edge of the box on the right and gives SCEB a dangerous freekick!
[0-1] #SCEBHFC #ThisIsOurGame #HyderabadFC
— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) January 24, 2022
34′ – Save! Laxmikant Kattimani almost made a mistake that would have cost Hyderabad the lead… but he holds on and saves face.
26′ – Yellow Card! Ankit Mukherjee goes into the referee’s book after a summation of quite a few late challenges.
21′ – GOAL! Hyderabad FC get the lead against SC East Bengal! Bartholomew Ogbeche has been credited with the goal.
Hyderabad had been knocking for some time… Sauvik Chakrabarti takes another corner and finds Ogbeche’s head at the far past, who leapt high and headed it powerfully. The ball seemed to be going into the ‘safe’ hands of Arindam Bhattacharja, but the keeper misjudged it and hit his chest and deflected in.
21' GOAAALLLL!!!!
BART OGBECHE heads it in from a @souvik_23 corner!
Hyderabad take the lead… 💪#SCEBHFC #ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/skr38pqtAW
— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) January 24, 2022
19′ – Pressure! Hyderabad FC are pressing hard for a goal to get back to winning ways… SC East Bengal are barely holding on with most of the team inside their own half most of the time.
9′ – Nervy! Joao Victor takes a free-kick from the edge of the penalty box but his effort was straight at the keeper. Arindam though made a meal of it and pushed back in the danger zone… only to be cleared by the defence. wit 4 HFC players attacking the rebound.
6′ – Good Start! Fiesty start to the game… as both SC East Bengal and Hyderabad FC do not want to lose this game. a few tough challenges and flailing arms. Nothing too dangerous to merit a card though.
KICK-OFF! SC East Bengal and Hyderabad FC get us underway at the Tilak Maidan Stadium!
Nizams Need a Win –
Hyderabad, on the other hand, have been winless in the last three games and head coach Manolo Marquez will know all too well that he cannot take SC East Bengal lightly. The side are placed fourth in the table but a win is absolutely necessary for them to stay in the fray for top-four with teams like Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan breathing down their neck.
‘Red and Gold’ Brigade –
Naorem Mahesh Singh scored a brace as SC East Bengal logged their first three points after 11 games this season to move up from the foot of the table.
New coach Mario Rivera got off to a winning start after taking charge and the red and gold brigade would hope the Spaniard can mastermind a turnaround.
Here is how Hyderabad FC line -up:
Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Hitesh Sharma, Sauvik Chakrabarti,Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio
📋 Here's your Hyderabad FC Starting XI to face SC East Bengal!@2014_manel makes 2⃣ changes!@sharmahitesh97 and Bart Ogbeche are back… 💪#SCEBHFC #ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/BMUieGvDUI
— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) January 24, 2022
Here is how SC East Bengal Line-up:
Arindam Bhattacharja, Adil Khan, Ankit Mukherjee, Franjo Prce, Darren Sidoel, Mohammad Rafique, Sourav Das, Amarjit Kiyam, Antonio Perosevic, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip
TEAM NEWS: Antonio Perosevic is 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤! Angousana makes way for the Croatian as the boss makes one change to the team that beat FC Goa the other day.#SCEBHFC #WeAreSCEB #JoyEastBengal#HeroISL pic.twitter.com/5Cjv3zsovY
— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) January 24, 2022
Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the Indian Super League clash between SC East Bengal and Hyderabad FC.
Marco Rivera got off to a winning start to his stint as SC East Bengal head coach but there is plenty of work to do for the Spaniard as he attempts to script an unlikely revival for the Red and Gold Brigade who are placed tenth in the table and are eight points behind their opponents on Monday who occupy the final semi-final spot.
Hyderabad FC who had a fine start to the season will look to return to winning ways and go top of the table with a victory over SC East Bengal. The match will also see a clash of styles as Hyderabad FC’s free-flowing flamboyant football will meet SC East Bengal’s conservative yet spirited style.
ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS
The Red and Gold brigade have lost just once in their last five matches that also include a win and three draws. They have looked stronger in the last five matches and have proven to be a really tough nut to crack.
Hyderabad FC have an identical record as they have won once and lost once in their last five matches and have drawn three matches. But with an eye on the top spot, Manuel Marquez’s men must improve this form. Against an SC East Bengal side who have just one win all season, anything less than three points will be seen as a poor result.
What time will SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, January 24, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Monday.
What TV channel will show SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC match?
The ISL match between SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.