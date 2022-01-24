ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: SCEB 0-3 HFC

Read more

Marco Rivera got off to a winning start to his stint as SC East Bengal head coach but there is plenty of work to do for the Spaniard as he attempts to script an unlikely revival for the Red and Gold Brigade who are placed tenth in the table and are eight points behind their opponents on Monday who occupy the final semi-final spot.

Hyderabad FC who had a fine start to the season will look to return to winning ways and go top of the table with a victory over SC East Bengal. The match will also see a clash of styles as Hyderabad FC’s free-flowing flamboyant football will meet SC East Bengal’s conservative yet spirited style.

SC East Bengal:

The Red and Gold brigade have lost just once in their last five matches that also include a win and three draws. They have looked stronger in the last five matches and have proven to be a really tough nut to crack.

Hyderabad FC:

Hyderabad FC have an identical record as they have won once and lost once in their last five matches and have drawn three matches. But with an eye on the top spot, Manuel Marquez’s men must improve this form. Against an SC East Bengal side who have just one win all season, anything less than three points will be seen as a poor result.

What time will SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, January 24, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Monday.

What TV channel will show SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC match?

The ISL match between SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

