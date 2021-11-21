ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC: SCEB 1-0 JFC

Read more

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC: Franjo Prce gave SC East Bengal the lead in the 17th minute against Jamshedpur FC face-off in their opening match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa on November 21.

The Red and Gold Brigade couldn’t make much of an impact in their inaugural season of the ISL, finishing ninth in the league table. On the flip side, the Red Miners are yet to make it to the top four, finishing sixth in the league standings last season.

Both the teams will be eyeing the three points and would want to kickstart the ISL 2021-22 campaign with a win.

SC East Bengal

Following the departure of Robbie Fowler as the head coach by mutual consent, the Red and Gold Brigade have roped in former Real Madrid Castilla manager Manolo Diaz as their new head coach for the upcoming season. Addressing key concerns of defensive vulnerability in the last season, the Bengal-based side have signed goalkeeper and Golden Glove winner of last season, Arindam Bhattacharja from ATK Mohun Bagan.

Leading from the back, SCEB have signed former Perth Glory and Australian national team defender Tomislav Mrcela, who will be pairing up with former Lazio defender Franjo Prce. The midfield will be at the helm of India U-23 international Amarjit Singh who will have support from Md. Rafique, Jackichand Singh, and Bikash Jairu.

Diaz will have quite the challenging task to choose the starting four from a talented list of foreign players including former Ajax midfielder Darren Sidoel, Slovenian midfielder Amir Dervisevic, Nigerian striker Daniel Chukwu, and Croatian forward Antonio Perosevic. It will be interesting to see how the Bengal side shapes up under Diaz.

Jamshedpur FC

The Men of Steel had a bustling transfer season to ensure they are firing from all cylinders as the season commences. Coyle brought in six key foreign signings: experienced English defender Peter Hartley, acting as the skipper for the season, Australian forward Jordan Murray who will be forming a formidable partnership in the final third with Lithuanian Nerijus Valskis. Bolstering the midfield will be the Brazilian duo of Eli Sabia and Alex Lima, joined by Scottish attacking midfielder Greg Stewart.

On the domestic front, the Jamshedpur-based side have signed India international Ishan Pandita who will eye a place in the first team with his precision and instinctive finishing with Farukh Choudhary, the Indian international forward, being out of action due to knee injury. The signing of Pronoy Halder will be an essential element in breaking down the opponent’s attack thanks to his ability to control the central area of the pitch. Defender Laldinpuia’s versatility will come in handy to break down any adversity throughout the season.

