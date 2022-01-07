ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC: SCEB 0-0 MCFC

Live now
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC: SC East Bengal will lock horns with Mumbai City FC in matchday 52 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.
SC East Bengal hasn’t yet figured out a way to end their winless run after a 1-1 stalemate with Bengaluru FC in their last game. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, approach this match Read More
22′ – Nice Skill! Cassio Gabriel tried to get past two defenders but after going past the first SCEB players with a deft touch, he runs out of space as he made his way into the six-yard box from the right flank.
19′ – Forced change! Joyner Lourenco has to be replaced and on comes Ankit Mukherjee in his place.
16′ – Injury! Joyner Lourenco has pulled his hamstring after he tried to stop Bipin Singh on the left flank.
13′ – Close! Hira Mondal’s long throw finds the feet of Daniel Chukwuafter bouncing around the six-yard box. Chukwu swings at the ball as he falls to the ground but his effort lacks power and trickles across the goal harmlessly.
8′ – Shot! Sourav Das tries a long ranger after Hira Mondal’ similar attempt minutes earlier. Mumbai City FC have had most of the ball so far and defending well. A for the result of the attempt, Sour did not get a proper connection.
3′ – A bright start to the game! Not for Cassio Gabriel though as he tried to get away with a sublime trick but is cut down by Joyner Lourenco on the left flank. The referee calls for a foul and Ahmed Jahouh’s delivery is not up to the mark
Kick-Off! SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC get us underway at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama!
An all-important contest in the 2021-22 ISL!
Here is how Mumbai City FC line-up:
Phurba Lachenpa, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo
Here is how SC East Bengal line-up:
Arindam Bhattacharja, Joyner Lourenco, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Bikash Jairu, Sourav Das, Wahengbam Luwang, Amarjit Kiyam, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Daniel Chukwu
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match number 52 of the Indian Super League between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC.
The search for their first win of the campaign still on, SCEB look to take confidence from their dogged display in the last game and put it across MCFC as the two sides meet at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday.
The two sides faced each other twice last season, with Mumbai City FC getting the better of SC East Bengal in both encounters. SC East Bengal will look to post their first-ever win against Mumbai City FC.
The Red and Gold Brigade haven’t been able to make their mark this season as they sit at the bottom of the table with five points out of nine games, drawing five, losing four, and winning zero matches. They will hope to turn things around under interim coach Renedy Singh.
SC East Bengal are set to field a side with only one or two foreigners as stated by interim coach Renedy Singh in the pre-match press conference with Tomislav Mrcela out for two to three weeks after sustaining a muscle injury and Antonio Perosevic serving his five-match suspension.
The Islanders haven’t been the same after their defeat against Kerala Blasters FC, which ended their winning streak of four games. Although they sit joint-top of the table with 16 points in nine games, they are winless in their last three matches and might slip below in the points table if such a form persists.
In the Mumbai City FC camp, everyone is fit and available for selection except Vikram Singh and Rowllin Borges who are ruled out due to their respective injuries.
What time will SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, January 7, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, Goa.
What TV channel will show the SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC match?
The ISL match between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
