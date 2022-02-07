ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC: SCEB 0-0 OFC

Read more

Odisha FC will bank on the strengths they displayed at the beginning of the season to reassert a semi-final claim.

In the three head-to-head matches played between these two teams, Odisha FC have won twice, while SC East Bengal has won the remaining tie.

SC East Bengal:

The Red and Gold Brigade posted their first and only win of the season in the encounter against FC Goa. Despite a horrid start to their campaign with a winless streak, SC East Bengal have looked like an improved side since Mario Rivera’s arrival after they made a bold statement with a comeback against Chennaiyin FC in their last match.

Odisha FC:

Odisha are placed delicately in the standings in eighth position with 18 points in 14 matches. To climb up the ladder, they would look to turn around their recent form where they have managed to record only one win to better their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

What time will SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa vs Odisha FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, February 7, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Monday.

What TV channel will show SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC match?

The ISL match between SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

