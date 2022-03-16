ISL 2021-22 Semi-final 2nd Leg Live Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: ATKMB 0-0 HFC

Read more

Hyderabad FC had finished second in the league table with 38 points in 20 matches while ATKMB finished a point behind them in the third position.

ATK Mohun Bagan will have a two goal deficit to cover in the second leg but given the attacking threat they possess one wouldn’t rule them out just yet.

The two sides have faced each other on five occasions. They have drawn three out of those five matches. ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC have won one each.

The ATK Mohun Bagan camp has some injuries concerns. David Williams and Tiri are among the players who are doubtful for the match. A final call will be taken closer to the match.

Hyderabad FC registered four victories in their last five matches. They haven’t been able to keep a clean sheet in any of those five matches.

ATK Mohun Bagan have lost two matches in a row. They were 15 games unbeaten before losing to Jamshedpur FC in the final match of the league stage. Afterwards, they lost to HFC in the first leg of the semi-final.

What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, March 16, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

What TV channel will show ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

