ISL 2021-22 Semi-final 2nd Leg Live Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: ATKMB 0-0 HFC

ISL 2021-22 Semi-final 2nd Leg Live Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: ATK Mohun Bagan face Hyderabad FC in the second leg of the semi-final – 2 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Wednesday.
The Hyderabad-based club won 3-1 in the first leg. ATK Mohun Bagan had taken an early lead but HFC came back strong and put three past Amrinder Read More
15′ – Cagey Affair! Things are getting quite tense in the middle with both ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC not ready to concede even an inch.
3′ – Fast Start! Nervy start from Hyderabad FC as ATK Mohun Bagan have begun the game at breakneck speed.
Kick Off! ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC get us underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim!
Hyderabad FC will guard themselves from complacency as they know if they do the basics right and defend well, they can play their maiden final on March 20. Bartholomew Ogbeche has continued his rich vein of form, scoring his 18th goal of the season in the first leg. The Nigerian has been in the form of his life, staying put at the top of the goalscoring charts for almost the entire season.
For the Mariners, Roy Krishna will prove to be the key to get his team the goals and the Fijian talisman has found his scoring boots of late. Krishna has more goal contributions in the semi-finals and finals than any other player in the history of the ISL. He has scored a goal or provided an assist in each of his last six semifinal and final matches in the competition.
Hyderabad FC ran out 3-1 winners against ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg, putting one foot in the final which would be their first-ever, capping off a stellar season where they spent most of the time at the top of the table.
Here is how Hyderabad FC line-up:
Laxmikant Kattimani, Nim Dorjee, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Joao Victor, Yasir Mohammad, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio
📋 Team News from Bambolim: @2014_manel names an unchanged lineup for the second leg of the @IndSuperLeague semi-final!@Joel_Chianese and Asish Rai are back on the bench… 💪
Let's go, Hyderabad 👊
— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) March 16, 2022
Here is how ATK Mohun Bagan line-up:
Amrinder Singh, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco, Kiyan Giri
🚨TEAM NEWS🚨
➡️ Kiyan & Hugo start➡️ Roy leading the line➡️ Prabir back in the side
— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) March 16, 2022
Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of the second leg of the Indian Super League semi-final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC.
Hyderabad FC had finished second in the league table with 38 points in 20 matches while ATKMB finished a point behind them in the third position.
ATK Mohun Bagan will have a two goal deficit to cover in the second leg but given the attacking threat they possess one wouldn’t rule them out just yet.
ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS
The two sides have faced each other on five occasions. They have drawn three out of those five matches. ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC have won one each.
The ATK Mohun Bagan camp has some injuries concerns. David Williams and Tiri are among the players who are doubtful for the match. A final call will be taken closer to the match.
Hyderabad FC registered four victories in their last five matches. They haven’t been able to keep a clean sheet in any of those five matches.
ATK Mohun Bagan have lost two matches in a row. They were 15 games unbeaten before losing to Jamshedpur FC in the final match of the league stage. Afterwards, they lost to HFC in the first leg of the semi-final.
What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, March 16, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.
What TV channel will show ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match?
The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
