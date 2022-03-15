CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Hijab#Movies#WarInUkraine#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#Parliament
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • Football
    • »
  • ISL 2021-22 Semi-final 2nd Leg Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC v JFC

Live now

Auto Refresh

ISL 2021-22 Semi-final 2nd Leg Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC v JFC

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2021-22 Semi-final Live Score and Updates: KB FC have a slim edge in the blockbuster clash against dangerous JFC

News18.com | March 15, 2022, 18:57 IST
ISL 2021-22 Semi-final 2nd Leg: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC

ISL 2021-22 Semi-final Second Leg Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Jamshedpur FC will be aiming to overturn a one-goal deficit and qualify for the summit clash as they take on an upbeat Kerala Blasters FC in the semi-final second leg clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco. Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Mar 15, 2022 18:57 IST

Kerala Blaster Need to See This Through

As for Kerala Blaster, Sahal Abdul Samad has had a season to remember and his goal in the last game means he is now the joint second-highest scoring Indian (six goals) behind only Liston Colaco who has scored eight goals so far. Ruivah Hormipam has also been a rock at the back for Kerala, the 21-year old having a breakthrough season.

Hormipam was brilliant for the yellow shirts in the first leg and along with Marko Leskovic, they never let Jamshedpur play the freedom they usually do in the final third.

Mar 15, 2022 18:51 IST

Jamshedpur FC Down But Not Out

Jamshedpur FC won the Shield for the first time, racking up 43 points in 20 league games and breaking a few records on the way. It has been a stellar season for the Men of Steel and Owen Coyle would like to believe the result in the first leg was an aberration.

Jamshedpur were on a seven-game winning run before they lost to Kerala. Daniel Chima Chukwu missed two gilt-edged chances in the first leg while Greg Stewart had an off day, and Coyle would hope his two protagonists fire when it mattered the most.

Mar 15, 2022 18:37 IST

Jamshedpur FC Staring XI

Here is how Jamshedpur FC line-up:

TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Ishan Pandita, Daniel Chukwu

Mar 15, 2022 18:36 IST

Kerala Blasters Starting XI

Here is how Kerala Blasters line-up:

Prabhsukhan Gill, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Adrian Luna, Ayush Adhikari, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez

Mar 15, 2022 18:31 IST

KBFC Lead JFC 1-0

Kerala Blasters ran out 1-0 winners in the first leg riding a Sahal Abdul Samad goal against Jamshedpur FC.

Mar 15, 2022 18:27 IST

ISL - Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC

Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of the semi-final second leg clash of the Indian Super League between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC.

Mar 15, 2022 18:37 IST

Jamshedpur FC Staring XI

Mar 15, 2022 18:36 IST

Kerala Blasters Starting XI

Read more

Owen Coyle’s side have already clinched the League Winners’ Shield and are eyeing a double by winning the ISL championship as well. A narrow deficit won’t be too big a factor given the quality of players they have at their disposal.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC cannot be content with the one-goal lead, they need to push for extending the lead and rest any chances of a resurgence from Jamshedpur FC.

ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS

Kerala Blasters FC’s Denechandram Meitei won’t be available for the all-important clash. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC’s Boris Singh is also ruled out of the game, with Seimilen Doungel also doubtful.

Kerala Blasters FC –

The Blasters have won three, lost once and drawn the remaining of their last five matches this season. Their win over Jamshedpur FC in the first leg will definitely give them a psychological edge going into game, as they aim to qualify for the final after a gap of six years.

Jamshedpur FC –

It was a few days back that Jamshedpur FC created a Hero ISL record, having won seven games in a row. However, their streak was derailed by a spirited Kerala Blasters FC in the first leg of the first semi-final, as they succumbed to a solitary goal by Sahal Abdul Samad.

What time will Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, March 15, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday.

What TV channel will show Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

More News

TAGS