Live now
ISL 2021-22 Semi-final 1st Leg Live Score and Updates, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Roy Krishna handed ATK Mohun Bagan the lead in the 18th minute as Bartholomew Ogbeche equalised at the stroke of half-time for Hyderabad FC in the first leg of the second semi-final in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
2nd HALF! Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan get us back underway in the first leg of the semi-final at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim! Both teams are unchanged…
HALF TIME! Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan go into the break level as Bartholomew Ogbeche cancelled out for Roy Krishna’s opener!
45′ – GOAL! Bartholomew Ogbeche equalises for Hyderabad FC against ATK Mohun Bagan! With this strike, he equals the record for the most goals in a single season.
Yasir Mohammad’s corner was sent into a dangerous area and it was not dealt with by ATKMB. Even though Aniket Jadhav’s volley was blocked, Juanan lifted the ball back in the danger area as Ogbeche comes back from an offside position to get a feather touch with his head and it went into the far corner!
45 +2' 𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗟𝗟!!!!!!
Bart Ogbeche heads in from a @juanangonzalez5 cross. And we pull one back before the break!#HFCATKMB #ForTheCup 🏆 #ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/2yhSNLQjmt
— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) March 12, 2022
38′ – Inching Closer! Hyderabad FC are getting closer and closer still as Bartholomew Ogbeche does most of the heavy lifting… but it has been one man’s might up against the defensive solidity of ATK Mohun Bagan.
28′ – Good Defending! ATK Mohun Bagan are content now, after scoring the early goal, to sit back and absorb the Hyderabad FC pressure. The Nizams in turn are facing difficulty in getting decent chances on the Mariners goal.
18′ – GOAL! Roy Krishna gives ATK Mohun Bagan the lead against Hyderabad FC! He also becomes the first player to score 20 goals for ATKMB.
Liston Colaco got the ball on the left flank and cut inside and from the edge of the box. He lost Nim Dorjee with a sublime piece of skill and whipped in a sensational low cross at the far post with his weaker left foot. Krishna did well to get in front of his marker and stab it home.
GOOAALL! ⚽️
It's that man Roy Krishna once again who taps in a brilliant cross from Liston Colaco.#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #HeroISL #HFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/DdaXeqQtc8
— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) March 12, 2022
11′ – Cagey Start! Has been a really cagey game so far with either team gritting their teeth and staving off attacks in the opening exchanges.
Kick-Off! Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan get us underway in the first leg of the second semi-final at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim!
ATKMB have an unbeaten record against Hyderabad and this season the two teams have shared the spoils once with ATKMB getting the better of their rivals on the other occasion.
ATK Mohun Bagan have had a massive turnaround under Ferrando losing just once and winning 14 games to finish third in the table. Ferrando focussed more on a passing game and that paid rich dividends as the green and maroon side went on a 15-game unbeaten run before losing to Jamshedpur in the final league game. For ATKMB, the likes of Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh have been brilliant throughout the season scoring 14 goals between them. Roy Krishna also found his scoring boots in a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC and along with David Williams the duo have a deadly record in the knockout stages. Williams has scored five goals and provided one assist in the knockout stages for the last two seasons while Krishna is the joint-highest assist provider with five assists and one goal to his name in six appearances in semis and finals.
Hyderabad are in the midst of their most successful season in the ISL. They finished third in the league stage and qualified for the semi-finals for the first time ever, but their dominance was there for all to see. Manolo Marquez’s men won 11 of their 20 games and were in pole position to win the league Shield but for Jamshedpur who thrashed them 3-0 in a crucial game towards the end of the league stages. It was a depleted Hyderabad side and the result was an aberration by all means to what has been a spectacular season for them.
The Athletic Stadium in Bambolim will host the mega fixture between two sides who have really looked the part for most parts of the season, Hyderabad sitting pretty at the top of the heap for a copious amount of time and ATKMB finding their mojo under Juan Ferrando after former coach Antonio Lopez Habas parted ways with the Mariners midway into the season.
Here is how ATK Mohun Bagan line-up:
Amrinder Singh, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Lenny Rodrigues, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco, David Williams
🚨TEAM NEWS🚨
The line-up is in for the big game tonight.Let's go Mariners 💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #HeroISL #HFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/wCmYvT5yde
— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) March 12, 2022
Here is how Hyderabad FC line-up:
Laxmikant Kattimani, Nim Dorjee, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Yasir Mohammad, Javier Siverio, Bartholomew Ogbeche
📋 Here's your Hyderabad FC Starting XI for the first leg of the semi-final!
Bart Ogbeche is back 💪And so is our skipper, Joao Victor 😍@akashmishra_4 and @aniketjadhav09 also start!
Let's go, Hyderabad 👊#HFCATKMB #ForTheCup 🏆 #ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/upHkT7d9Od
— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) March 12, 2022
Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of the Indian Super League Semi-final 1 first leg between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.
The Mariners come into this game after their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Jamshedpur FC, which saw them concede the League Winner’s Shield to them, ending their 15-match unbeaten run. Juan Ferrando would want his side to forget about that result and shift their focus on a tough battle against HFC.
Manuel Marquez’s men arrive in good form, winning four of their last five games. However, their recent defeats against fellow semi-finalists, ATKMB and Jamshedpur FC show that there are chinks in their armor.
ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS
These teams have played each other four times. Three of those games have been drawn and ATK Mohun Bagan has won the most recent match, 2-1.
Marquez’s side has four victories in their previous five matches, but they have failed to register a clean sheet and have conceded eight goals over that period. They finished the season in second place with 38 points.
The Kolkata-based outfit comes into this game in mixed form, winning only two of their last five matches. This stuttering form resulted in them finishing third in the Hero ISL league table with 37 points to their name.
What time will Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan starts at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, March 12, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Saturday.
What TV channel will show Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?
The ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan is being televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.
Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.