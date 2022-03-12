45′ – GOAL! Bartholomew Ogbeche equalises for Hyderabad FC against ATK Mohun Bagan! With this strike, he equals the record for the most goals in a single season.

Yasir Mohammad’s corner was sent into a dangerous area and it was not dealt with by ATKMB. Even though Aniket Jadhav’s volley was blocked, Juanan lifted the ball back in the danger area as Ogbeche comes back from an offside position to get a feather touch with his head and it went into the far corner!