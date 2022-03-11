Read more

top spot and picked up their first League Winners’ Shield after beating ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in its final league stage game.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, is playing a semi-final after six years. The Tuskers come into the tie after playing a moral-draining 4-4 draw against FC Goa in their last clash, which led them to finish fourth in the league table.

There are quite a few injuries in the Jamshedpur FC squad, including Boris Singh, who was taken off midway through the last game. Laldinliana Renthlei is also doubtful for the upcoming game. On the other hand, all the players of Kerala Blasters are available for selection.

The contests between the two sides have been so evenly fought that six out of ten matches have ended in draws. Jamshedpur FC have recorded three wins while Kerala Blasters have managed one. Last time when both these team met, JFC came on top by beating 3-0 in the league stage match. Owen Coyle’s men are unbeaten against the Blasters this season.

Jamshedpur FC:

Winning their last seven games, the Men of Steel are in red-hot form going into the semi-finals, knocking out every team they have faced recently. Coyle’s men ended the league stage at the top by outwitting ATKMB 1-0 in their last game, collecting a total of 43 points in 20 games.

Kerala Blasters:

Vukomanovic’s team come into this game in a bit of a stuttering form. They have won just two of their last five matches, having also lost once during this period. They ended their league stage campaign on fourth spot with 34 points from 20 matches.

What time will Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, March 11, at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda.

What TV channel will show Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

