ISL Announce Changes in Fixtures: Rescheduled NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC on Feb 25

Indian Super League has announced the dates for the rescheduled match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC, which was postponed due to CAA protests in Guwahati. The ISL match was scheduled to be played on December 12, will now be played on February 25 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Another one of NorthEast United's matches was also rescheduled, with their meeting against Jamshedpur FC from January 2 to February 10 "due to non-availability of the stadium".

The Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati will be in use for the Khelo India Youth Games from January 9 to January 22. ISL FULL SCHEDULE

Other changes to ISL 2019-20 scheduled are - Chennaiyin FC will take on Bengaluru FC on February 9 and North East United FC facing Kerala Blasters FC on February 7, Hyderabad FC will take on Jamshedpur FC on February 13 and the game between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC has been moved to February 12.

INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE ANNOUNCES FOLLOWING CHANGES IN THE 2019-20 FIXTURES:

- NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC tie scheduled for January 2, 2020, has been moved to February 10, 2020 due to non-availability of the stadium.

- The postponed fixture between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC on December 12, 2019 will now be played on February 25, 2020 in Guwahati.

- Originally scheduled fixtures on February 7, 2020 between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC and February 9, 2020 between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC have been swapped.

- The scheduled match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC on February 12, 2020 has been moved to February 13, 2020.

- The scheduled match on February 13 between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC game has been moved to February 12.

