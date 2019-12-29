Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Football
1-min read

ISL Announce Changes in Fixtures: Rescheduled NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC on Feb 25

The ISL 2019-20 game between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC, which was postponed due to CAA protests, will now be played on February 25.

News18 Sports

Updated:December 29, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ISL Announce Changes in Fixtures: Rescheduled NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC on Feb 25
Indian Super League (Photo Credit: ISL)

Indian Super League has announced the dates for the rescheduled match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC, which was postponed due to CAA protests in Guwahati. The ISL match was scheduled to be played on December 12, will now be played on February 25 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Another one of NorthEast United's matches was also rescheduled, with their meeting against Jamshedpur FC from January 2 to February 10 "due to non-availability of the stadium".

The Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati will be in use for the Khelo India Youth Games from January 9 to January 22. ISL FULL SCHEDULE

Other changes to ISL 2019-20 scheduled are - Chennaiyin FC will take on Bengaluru FC on February 9 and North East United FC facing Kerala Blasters FC on February 7, Hyderabad FC will take on Jamshedpur FC on February 13 and the game between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC has been moved to February 12.

INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE ANNOUNCES FOLLOWING CHANGES IN THE 2019-20 FIXTURES:

- NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC tie scheduled for January 2, 2020, has been moved to February 10, 2020 due to non-availability of the stadium.

- The postponed fixture between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC on December 12, 2019 will now be played on February 25, 2020 in Guwahati.

- Originally scheduled fixtures on February 7, 2020 between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC and February 9, 2020 between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC have been swapped.

- The scheduled match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC on February 12, 2020 has been moved to February 13, 2020.

- The scheduled match on February 13 between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC game has been moved to February 12.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram