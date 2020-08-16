Indian Super League: Brazilian Rafael Crivellaro Extends Stay at Chennaiyin FC

Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro has extended his stay at two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC for the entirety of the 2020-21 season. "I am very, very happy to continue with Chennaiyin FC," Crivellaro said in a release on Sunday.

"I always wanted to continue my journey here after the incredible season we had last time out. It is a privilege to play for these fans, and hopefully we can deliver more success to them soon enough. We must be positive and optimistic and work hard to achieve our target." The 31-year-old playmaker was the creative spark for Chennaiyin in the run-up to the 2019-20 ISL final, contributing seven goals and eight assists in his debut campaign in Indian football.

"Rafael (Crivellaro) was one of our standout performers last season and we're delighted to have him continue with us," CFC co-owner Vita Dani said. Crivellaro becomes the second Brazilian to extend his stay at CFC, following in the footsteps of Eli Sabia.

Hailing from the city of Porto Alegre, Crivellaro began his senior professional career in Brazil, followed by a successful four-year spell at Portuguese top-tier side Vitoria Guimaraes. During his time at Vitoria, he won the 2012-13 Taca de Portugal (Portuguese FA Cup) and also featured in the UEFA Europa League.