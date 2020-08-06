Indian Super League Club Odisha FC Appoints Brazilian Rogerio Ramos as Goalkeeping Coach Ahead of New Season

Odisha FC announced the signing the Brazilian Rogerio Ramos on Thursday as the new goalkeeping coach of the team ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season 7.

Ramos, who is a former goalkeeping coach of the Indian men's senior football team, has signed a two-year deal with the side based in Bhubaneswar.

Apart from the Indian senior and different national age group teams, Ramos was the goalkeeping coach of the Sudan national side. The 46-year-old former professional goalkeeper was also active as a goalkeeping coach in various clubs like EC Santo Andre SP and EC Novo Hamburgo RS in Brazil, Mahindra United and Vasco Sports Club in India, Young In Academy in South Korea and NEA Salamina in Cyprus.

Speaking on Ramos' appointment, Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter said, "I am sure that he will be a very good addition to our coaching team.

"He has the experience of working in India and he has also spoken to assistant coach Gerry Peyton. We all are on the same page with respect to the goalkeepers in OFC and that will be a huge advantage for all of us."

Ramos expressed that he was "honoured to be representing" the club for the next ISL. He stated that he will give full commitment to the club and work with the head coach's philosophy.

"ISL has become a football reference in India and to be a part of it is some thing remarkable," Ramos said after joining Odisha FC.

"Whoever knows me know the way I work and how I give whatever I have to benefit the club I am working with."

"I try to have full commitment with the staff, players and mainly with the goalkeepers to make this important sector of the team to work in perfect harmony with our Coach's philosophy to get the best results possible from the team," he added.

(With PTI inputs)