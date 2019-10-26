Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Indian Super League Doubles Viewership for Opening Game of Season 6

The Indian Super League 2019-20 opening match between Kerala Blasters and ATK saw a 96 percent growth in TV ratings and a 97 percent viewership on Hotstar.

IANS

Updated:October 26, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian Super League Doubles Viewership for Opening Game of Season 6
Kerala Blasters FC and ATK faced-off in the ISL 2019-20 season opener (Photo Credit: ISL)

Mumbai: Indian Super League (ISL) season 6 had a spectacular star-studded opening in Kochi on October 20. The season opener between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK registered 1.2 TVR and 96 percent growth in TV ratings among M15+AB Urban and an impressive 97 percent viewership growth on Hotstar over last season.

The two teams have a long history and have met previously in two finals in 2014 and 2016 -- both were won by ATK. Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was a sea of yellow and the home side gave its fans a lot to celebrate by winning the highly contested game 2-1 and setting a standard for the ongoing season.

The fans also witnessed high octane performances by Bollywood superstars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani who grooved to their superhit tracks and joined in the celebrations.

There has been a consistent rise in the fan following for Indian football in the country and the ISL, the premier football league of India, has been at the heart of this revolution getting bigger and better with each passing year.

A seven month wait ended with the highly anticipated season opener that had fans glued to their TV and mobile screens which was broadcast in 7 languages and 20 channels. This season with the inclusion of the two new teams, Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC, the ISL will see more diverse fan cultures and an increase in the footprint of Indian football in new frontiers.

Opening with a flying start, the ISL will be bigger and better than ever before, with more audiences expected to tune-in to catch their favourite teams battle for the championship and coveted AFC Champions League play-offs spot.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram