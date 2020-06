Indian Super League: Odisha FC and Assistant Coach Thangboi Singto Part Ways

Indian Super League club Odisha FC and its assistant coach Thangboi Singto have parted ways.

Singto had joined the club ahead of 2019 ISL and was also the head of club's youth development.

"It was a great and wonderful experience for me at Odisha FC and would like to thank everyone at the club for their support. It was great to work with Head Coach Josep Gombau.

"I would like to wish the club, management, staff and players all the best for the upcoming ISL season. Will miss Odisha, its peace loving people and the cheers of the Juggernauts. Dhanyabad OFC," said Singto.

"I want to thank Thangboi for being our assistant coach for the 2019-2020 season. I also wish him best of luck for his future endeavors." team owner Rohan Sharma said.

